Week 11 of the NFL season is almost upon us and this weeks Thursday night football is set to be a cracker, as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinatti Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Live Stream For Free

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Match Info

📅 Date: Friday, 17th November 2023

🏈 Kick-Off: 01:15

🏟️ Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Preview

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 7-3 in week 10 after a dramatic loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, in what was one of the comebacks of the season so far in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson and his side threw away a healthy lead against Cleveland in the final quarter last weekend, but apart from that loss, they have looked like serious Super Bowl contenders this year in the AFC North.

The Ravens put together a four game winning streak before last weekend so they will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Thursday night, against an impressive Bengals team.

Cincinnati also lost last week at home to the Texans, with CJ Stroud showing just why he is in the MVP conversation this season despite it being his rookie year.

The loss for the Bengals meant Joe Burrow’s side dropped to 5-4 for the season, but having also won four games on the bounce before week 10 they are still very much in the playoff conversation for this year.

With a fully fit Joe Burrow coming up against Lamar Jackson this Thursday we are sure to be treated to a great game in TNF, which fans can stream live and free on BetNow’s website.

Bengals @ Ravens Odds And Line

Moneyline: Cincinatti Bengals: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200

Cincinatti Bengals: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200 Point Spread: Bengals (+4.0) -100 | Ravens (-4.0) -100

Bengals (+4.0) -100 | Ravens (-4.0) -100 Total Points: Over 46.0 -100 | Under 46.0 -100