Cincinatti Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals are looking to win back to back matches for the first time this season as they welcome Seattle to Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks.

Bengals vs Seahawks Picks 

  • Cincinnati Bengals To Cover (-2.5) (-120)
  • Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+110)
Bengals vs Seahawks Pick 1: Back The Bengals To Cover (-120 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game is for the Bengals to cover the spread, which favors the hosts by 2.5 points this weekend.

Cincinnati looked nothing like the organisation that made it all the way to the AFC Conference Championship last season during their first few matches this year, but Joe Burrow and co look like they’re back in their best form after a disappointing start to the year.

The Bengals have won two of their last three games and after a resounding victory against the Cardinals last weekend, we are confident Cincinnati can come out on top against a tricky Seahawks side.

We are expecting a close game on Sunday between the teams, but as Seattle had a break last weekend, a sharper Bengals side should be able to overcome the 3-1 Seahawks.

Bengals vs Seahawks Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+110 with BetOnline)

Ja’Marr Chase was sensational last weekend against Arizona, with the Bengals wide receiver scoring three touchdowns off a 192 yard game in what was an incredible performance.

We are backing Chase to find his way into the end zone yet again this weekend, with a price of +110 hard to ignore for the in form Cincinnati man.

Joe Burrow targeted his college teammate 19 times last weekend, with Chase making 15 receptions against a disappointing Arizona side. Despite playing against a tougher opponent this weekend, we are confident Chase and Burrow can link up again to give the Bengals another win.

Bengals vs Seahawks Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: -150 | Seattle Seahawks: +130
  • Point Spread: Bengals (-2.5) -120 | Seahawks (+2.5) +100
  • Total Points: Over 45.0 –110 | Under 45.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

