The Bengals are looking to win back to back matches for the first time this season as they welcome Seattle to Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks.

Bengals vs Seahawks Picks

Cincinnati Bengals To Cover (-2.5) (-120)

Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Bengals vs Seahawks Pick 1: Back The Bengals To Cover (-120 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game is for the Bengals to cover the spread, which favors the hosts by 2.5 points this weekend.

Cincinnati looked nothing like the organisation that made it all the way to the AFC Conference Championship last season during their first few matches this year, but Joe Burrow and co look like they’re back in their best form after a disappointing start to the year.

The Bengals have won two of their last three games and after a resounding victory against the Cardinals last weekend, we are confident Cincinnati can come out on top against a tricky Seahawks side.

We are expecting a close game on Sunday between the teams, but as Seattle had a break last weekend, a sharper Bengals side should be able to overcome the 3-1 Seahawks.

Bengals vs Seahawks Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+110 with BetOnline)

Ja’Marr Chase was sensational last weekend against Arizona, with the Bengals wide receiver scoring three touchdowns off a 192 yard game in what was an incredible performance.

We are backing Chase to find his way into the end zone yet again this weekend, with a price of +110 hard to ignore for the in form Cincinnati man.

Joe Burrow targeted his college teammate 19 times last weekend, with Chase making 15 receptions against a disappointing Arizona side. Despite playing against a tougher opponent this weekend, we are confident Chase and Burrow can link up again to give the Bengals another win.

Bengals vs Seahawks Odds and Line

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: -150 | Seattle Seahawks: +130

Cincinnati Bengals: -150 | Seattle Seahawks: +130 Point Spread: Bengals (-2.5) -120 | Seahawks (+2.5) +100

Bengals (-2.5) -120 | Seahawks (+2.5) +100 Total Points: Over 45.0 –110 | Under 45.0 -110

