Chunkz is a popular YouTube personality and entertainer from England, who is a well known figure in the British content creating world. But what is Chunkz’s net worth? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Chunkz and his net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals.

Chunkz Net Worth

Chunkz is one of the most recognisable names and online personalities in the UK. Not only is he a highly popular YouTuber and recognisable figure in the content creating world, but he is also an extremely wealthy man.

Chunkz, aka Amin Mohamed, is an English YouTuber who started his YouTube channel back in 2016. He has over 2.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 220 million video views. He is also a member of the YouTube group Beta Squad.

According to The Sun, as of September 2023, it is reported that Chunkz’s net worth is roughly £1 million.

Chunkz’s estimated net worth of £1 million is largely down to his online presence as a social media star. He is an incredibly popular individual, boasting over 4 million Instagram followers and over 5 million followers on TikTok.

Another reason Chunkz’s net worth is so high is due to the fact he owns at least two supercars. The English YouTuber treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes AMG when he reached 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel a few years back. He also recently bought a flashy Volkswagen Golf.

In terms of real estate, Chunkz reportedly lives in a £5 million mansion with his fellow Bet Squad members. Seeing as he doesn’t own his own house as such, he is sure to have a nice amount of cash stored away for whenever he eventually does buy his own property.

Fair play to Chunkz. he has paved a way for himself and it has paid off. He is estimated to be a millionaire now, with plenty of money coming in through various different revenue streams such as YouTube, sponsors, music and TV shows.

Chunkz Career Earnings & Salary

Chunkz has earned an absolute fortune throughout his career. He has multiple revenue streams of course through his career in YouTube, as well as through sponsors and his various business ventures. More on his endorsement deals and entrepreneurial life later.

In terms of earnings, the London man has earned hundreds of thousands of pounds through his career in YouTube alone. According to Net Worth Spot, it is estimated that Chunkz earns approximately £92,100 per annum through YouTube. The 27-year-old has almost 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Considering a number of criteria and indicators, Chunkz’s monthly earnings for his YouTube content ranges, but is up to around £10,000 maximum. YouTube pays creators on a cost-per-thousand view (CPM) basis, meaning that they can make anywhere from £3 to £10 for every thousand views their videos receive.

With this data, the Chunkz YouTube channel generates around £8,000 in ad revenue a month and £92,100 per year (source: networthspot.com). Depending on whether Chunkz earns on the top end of the YouTube ad revenue, he could actually generate up to £160,000 a year.

YouTubers rarely have one source of income too. Influencers could promote their own products, accept sponsorships, or earn money with affiliate commissions. Chunkz is likely to earn a lot more money than is reported through these different revenue streams.

This means that all in all, Chunkz’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of £1.5 million based on all of the above data.

Chunkz Sponsorship Deals & Business Ventures

Although the vast majority of Chunkz’s earnings come through YouTube, he also earns tens of thousands of pounds outside of content creation too. These vast endorsement deals and business ventures outside of his YouTube career have certainly helped enhance his net worth.

The 1996-born social media star is paid a fortune in endorsements through his sponsors on YouTube. It is unknown exactly who Chunkz’s sponsors are, but he has previously endorsed JD, Adidas and Puma. There is no doubt that Chunkz has earned a minimum of £100,000 through sponsors throughout his influencer career.

As you can see in the above graphic, Chunkz attracts an average of 85,000 views every single day on his YouTube videos. If you consider a £7 CPM (Cost Per Thousand views), Chunkz generates £595 (on average) every single day purely from YouTube ads.

On average, this means that Chunkz makes approximately £17,850 every single month from various sources including sponsorships, guest appearances and YouTube adverts. So, in a year, purely through adverts and sponsors, Chunkz reported earns £214,000+. This is far more than Net Worth Spot estimate his yearly earnings to hit, so his net worth may be even higher than £1m!

All in all, Chunkz earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. These figures will continue to rise for British YouTube sensation as his career progresses and he becomes more famous. Not bad for someone who started recording random YouTube videos just over five years ago!

