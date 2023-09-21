NFL

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Christian McCaffrey for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for McCaffrey vs the Giants.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants

  • McCaffrey to score 1st TD +225
  • McCaffrey total rushing yards – Over/Under 81.5 -110
  • McCaffrey longest rushing attempt – Over/Under 17.5 yards -115
  • McCaffrey over 1.5 TDs +130

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • McCaffrey averaged 67 rushing yards per game in 2022
  • McCaffrey rushing yards over has hit in 7 of his last 10 games
  • McCaffrey had 8 rushing TDs in 2022
  • The average rushing yards line for McCaffrey last season was 78.5
  • McCaffrey has 2 rushing TDs and 268 rushing yards so far in 2023

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
