Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Christian McCaffrey for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for McCaffrey vs the Giants.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants

McCaffrey to score 1st TD +225

McCaffrey total rushing yards – Over/Under 81.5 -110

McCaffrey longest rushing attempt – Over/Under 17.5 yards -115

McCaffrey over 1.5 TDs +130

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats Kit

McCaffrey averaged 67 rushing yards per game in 2022

McCaffrey rushing yards over has hit in 7 of his last 10 games

McCaffrey had 8 rushing TDs in 2022

The average rushing yards line for McCaffrey last season was 78.5

McCaffrey has 2 rushing TDs and 268 rushing yards so far in 2023

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

