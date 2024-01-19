Christian McCaffrey established himself as the best running back in the league this year and ahead of San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the 49ers star.

Christian McCaffrey Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)

McCaffrey over 91.5 rushing yards (-110)

McCaffrey over 32.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 1: McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275 with BetOnline)

Christian McCaffrey’s year has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s a touchdown machine, having led the league in that category among running backs and it’d be no surprise to see him in the end zone once again this weekend.

He’s -275 to score a touchdown anytime so you’re getting a better bang for your buck in the first touchdown scorer market. He scored 17 straight touchdowns this season and won’t intend to slow down any time soon.

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 2: Over 91.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

McCaffrey’s rushing prop looks one worth attacking here. Currently set at 91.5 with the best NFL sportsbooks, it’s around the number that he averages per game this year – 91.2.

Against a Green Bay defense that can be suspect at the best of times, expect McCaffrey to have his way from the very beginning. The 49ers will put the ball in his hands as much as they can.

His talent and undeniable greatness on the field has been a joy to watch all year and there’s no doubt he is the key to a first franchise Super Bowl triumph of the century.

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 3: Over 32.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

In 16 games this year, McCaffrey proved himself as an elite dual-threat back who can impact the offense in a number of ways.

Alongside his dominance on the ground, he was also a force through the air. McCaffrey averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game and this looks another prop worth attacking the over on.

Brock Purdy has become well-known for his checkdown and screen passes to ‘CMC’ which almost always seem to end in a strong gain for the 49ers.