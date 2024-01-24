Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the NFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Christian McCaffrey prop bets for the 49ers vs Lions.

Christian McCaffrey Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards -110

McCaffrey over 38.5 receiving yards -110

McCaffrey first touchdown scorer +260

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 1: Over 87.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

This weekend’s NFC Championship game should be a close one, but if San Francisco are to make it to the Super Bowl this year they will need a big game out of Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey’s rushing yards prop is 87.5 this weekend, which is one of his highest of the season so far following an excellent performance in the Divisional round last weekend.

Against the Packers McCaffrey picked up 98 yards and with three 100+ yard games in his last five appearances, a line of 88 yards is definitely within reach for the running back.

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 2: Over 38.5 Receiving Yards -110 with BetOnline

Most NFL bookmakers have McCaffrey’s receiving yard line at 38.5 yards, which the San Francisco running back has covered in just one of his last five matches.

Last weekend against the Packers McCaffrey managed 30 receiving yards off seven catches, even though he was targeted 12 times – more than any other game this season.

McCaffrey has only covered this line in six games this year, but his prop has been set so high for the NFC Championship game as he is used by Brock Purdy so much and because he shows up in the biggest occasions.

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +260 with BetOnline

The final Christian McCaffrey prop bet to look at for the NFC Championship match on Sunday is his first touchdown prop, which has been given a price of +260 by most NFL bookmakers.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in his last four games and there was just three occasions this year when he didn’t find his way to the end zone, so +260 is a fair price for first scorer.