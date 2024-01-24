American Football

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the NFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Christian McCaffrey prop bets for the 49ers vs Lions.

Christian McCaffrey Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

  • McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards -110
  • McCaffrey over 38.5 receiving yards -110
  • McCaffrey first touchdown scorer +260
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 1: Over 87.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

This weekend’s NFC Championship game should be a close one, but if San Francisco are to make it to the Super Bowl this year they will need a big game out of Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey’s rushing yards prop is 87.5 this weekend, which is one of his highest of the season so far following an excellent performance in the Divisional round last weekend.

Against the Packers McCaffrey picked up 98 yards and with three 100+ yard games in his last five appearances, a line of 88 yards is definitely within reach for the running back.

Bet on McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 2: Over 38.5 Receiving Yards -110 with BetOnline

Most NFL bookmakers have McCaffrey’s receiving yard line at 38.5 yards, which the San Francisco running back has covered in just one of his last five matches.

Last weekend against the Packers McCaffrey managed 30 receiving yards off seven catches, even though he was targeted 12 times – more than any other game this season.

McCaffrey has only covered this line in six games this year, but his prop has been set so high for the NFC Championship game as he is used by Brock Purdy so much and because he shows up in the biggest occasions.

Bet on McCaffrey over 38.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +260 with BetOnline

The final Christian McCaffrey prop bet to look at for the NFC Championship match on Sunday is his first touchdown prop, which has been given a price of +260 by most NFL bookmakers.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in his last four games and there was just three occasions this year when he didn’t find his way to the end zone, so +260 is a fair price for first scorer.

Bet on McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+260)
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football

LATEST Christian McCaffrey Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2024
rsz skysports patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs 5576094
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Texas
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2024

Next month’s Super Bowl feels closer than ever before, with four teams left to battle it out this weekend in the Conference Championship round. Get ready for the latest postseason…

Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football
Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024

Ahead of Kansas City’s trip to Baltimore this weekend, we take a look at the latest Isiah Pacheco player prop bets for the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Isiah Pacheco…

Jackson Lamar
American Football
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024
SUPER BOWL
American Football
2024 Super Bowl Odds: San Francisco 49ers Favorites To Lift Lombardi Trophy As Just Four Remain
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024
lamar jackson
American Football
NFL Championship Round Playoff Picks: Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024
Zay Flowers Ravens pic
American Football
Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks For +550 AFC Championship Bet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 23 2024
Arrow to top