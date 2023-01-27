NFL

Christian McCaffrey NFC Championship Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Charlie Rhodes
Christian McCaffrey has been one of the stand out performers for the San Francisco 49ers this season, so read below to find the best lines for prop bets this weekend as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship.

BetOnline have set the odds for prop bets related to McCaffrey vs the Eagles.

  • McCaffrey To Score 1st TD: +550
  • McCaffrey Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 55.5: -114
  • McCaffrey to Score a TD: -143
  • McCaffrey Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 32.5: -112 / -117
  • McCaffrey Total Carries – Over/Under 13.5: +110 / -143

Americans in EVERY STATE are able to access these odds.

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • McCaffrey has eight rushing touchdowns this season
  • He scored a touchdown in his previous appearance against the Cowboys
  • McCaffrey has averaged 67.8 rushing yards per game
  • He averages 42.2 receiving yards per game
  • McCaffrey ranks eighth for most carries in the NFL

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry.
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet
Christian McCaffrey NFC Championship Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Charlie Rhodes

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the stand out performers for the San Francisco 49ers this season, so read below to find the best lines for prop bets this weekend…

