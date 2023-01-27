Christian McCaffrey has been one of the stand out performers for the San Francisco 49ers this season, so read below to find the best lines for prop bets this weekend as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship.

BetOnline have set the odds for prop bets related to McCaffrey vs the Eagles.

McCaffrey To Score 1st TD: +550

McCaffrey Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 55.5: -114

McCaffrey to Score a TD: -143

McCaffrey Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 32.5: -112 / -117

McCaffrey Total Carries – Over/Under 13.5: +110 / -143

Americans in EVERY STATE are able to access these odds. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands, so high wagers are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Should you be new to BetOnline, you can can get a Free Bet of up to $1000 for this weekend:

Go to betonline.com Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Stats Kit

McCaffrey has eight rushing touchdowns this season

He scored a touchdown in his previous appearance against the Cowboys

McCaffrey has averaged 67.8 rushing yards per game

He averages 42.2 receiving yards per game

McCaffrey ranks eighth for most carries in the NFL

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.