Christian McCaffrey will yet again be right in the thick of the action for an Francisco in the NFL season finale and ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we have the found the best odds for McCaffrey to score first, with BetOnline offering a price of +369.

Christian McCaffrey +369 To Score First Touchdown In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Although everyone will be talking about the success of Brock Purdy AKA Mr Irrelivent this season if the 49ers win the Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey’s efforts certainly won’t go unnoticed.

McCaffrey was without a doubt the best non quarterback player in the NFL this season, with 21 touchdowns through the regular season playing a huge part in San Francisco’s trip to Las Vegas this year.

The Niners running back continued his hot form into the postseason, with four touchdowns combined against Green Bay and Detroit confirming McCaffrey as one of the favourites for Super Bowl MVP.

It comes as no surprise that the best NFL bookmakers have McCaffrey as a short priced favorite to score first this weekend as every time San Francisco get in the opposition half it looks like the running back will score.

As a result of his sensational record breaking season for Francisco, McCaffrey was named alongside four postseason quarterbacks as a nominee for the regular season MVP award.

McCaffrey has been attacking on all fronts for San Francisco this year and he has offered a dual threat of both running and receiving more than ever in the post season.

Although the 49ers weren’t the first team to score in their Championship game vs Detroit, McCaffrey was still the first scorer for San Francisco when thy kickstarted their comeback.

Bet Victor have the odds at +300 but if you bet with BetOnline you get much better +369 odds for McCaffrey to score first. This means if you bet $100 with Bet Victor you could win $400 but with BetOnline you could win $469.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Christian McCaffrey +369

Isiah Pacheco +550

Travis Kelce +600

Deebo Samuel +900

Rashee Rice +900

George Kittle +900

Brandon Aiyuk +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1700

Brock Purdy +3000

Odds subject to change.

Other Christian McCaffrey Markets

Christian McCaffrey over 91.5 rushing yards -110

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP +400

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer -225

Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns +162

Christian McCaffrey to score three or more touchdowns* +550

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100