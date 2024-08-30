Soccer

“You’re sort of scratching your head” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline For Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool will come away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Sutton, however, conceded that he struggled to predict United’s result, suggesting there was room for an upset.

Manchester United and Liverpool will rekindle their legendary rivalry when they meet at Old Trafford on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Premier League season on Sunday, September 1. The Red Devils are coming into the game on the back of a demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium. Liverpool, meanwhile, came out on top in Arne Slot’s second competitive game in charge of the club, claiming a solid 2-0 win over Ivan Toney-less Brentford.

Chris Sutton Backs Liverpool To Beat Manchester United

Manchester United and Liverpool have always tried to bring their ‘A game’ to this iconic fixture, resulting in hard-fought battles more often than not. Sutton is expecting another close contest to unfold this weekend.

In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

Manchester United got the better of Liverpool on a couple of occasions last year. They won in the FA Cup and you’re sort of scratching your head about how they won that particular one.

Liverpool under Arne Slot are not so sort of heavy metal. Whatever I predict about Manchester United I get them wrong, I’m just resigned to the fact I cannot predict a Manchester United result. I’m going to say Liverpool to beat them.

Sutton’s predictions: 2-1 Liverpool

What Happened In Their Clashes Last Season

On December 17, 2023, Liverpool and Manchester United met for the first time in the 2023-24 season. Both teams played surprisingly safe and settled for a goalless draw. On April 7, 2024, they met again in the Premier League, this time at Old Trafford. It also ended all-square, but the contest was a lot more entertaining. Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo scored one goal each for United whereas Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net for the Merseysiders.

Before meeting in the Premier League, the two teams locked horns in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 17, 2024. Manchester United were 3-2 down in the second half of extra time, but Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo popped up with fine strikes in the dying embers of the game to seal a 4-3 victory for the Red Devils.

