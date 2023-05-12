Betting

Chris Paul Next Team Odds: Lakers, Wolves Are Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz cp3 1040x572 1
rsz cp3 1040x572 1

The Phoenix Suns suffered a disappointing and embarrassing exit from the playoffs for the second year in a row, and sweeping changes could be coming to the roster this off-season.

Chris Paul Next Team Odds: Could He Team Up With LeBron?

The Suns entered the postseason as one of the favorites in the Western Conference. They were one of the hottest teams down the stretch of the regular season after acquiring Kevin Durant, and his presence was supposed to push them over the hump. But Phoenix lost to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the second straight season in which they’ve lost an elimination game by 25+ points.

Durant’s presence on the roster seems to be safe, but there are reports that the Suns will do their best to shop both Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul this summer.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have released the odds for where Paul could end up next.

Favorites To Trade For Chris Paul:

Los Angeles Lakers (+300)

The Lakers are the most obvious landing spot for Paul, no matter how their current postseason run turns out. He and LeBron James have been friends forever and have flirted with the idea of playing with each other for years. With both in the twilight of their careers and with Paul’s future in doubt, there seems like no better time than now.

It would make sense for the team overall, too. D’Angelo Russell has a contract that expires this summer, as does Dennis Schröder. The team will undoubtedly be looking to add an established point guard to get the most out of James’ final seasons. Paul will carry roughly a $30 million cap hit, which is actually less than what Russell was paid this year.

 

Chris Paul Next Team Odds Play
Lakers +300 BetOnline logo
Timberwolves +400 BetOnline logo
Clippers +600 BetOnline logo
76ers +700 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +800 BetOnline logo

Minnesota Timberwolves (+400)

It is interesting that the Timberwolves are listed this high. In basketball terms, having Chris Paul around would make sense. The starting lineup is wildly talented, and a veteran point guard of Paul’s caliber could be the missing piece.

But Paul’s price tag would likely cripple Minnesota’s cap space. They already owe a combined $77 million to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns for the 2023-24 season, and they’ll have to pay Anthony Edwards sooner rather than later. They could substitute out Mike Conley’s $24 million for Paul’s $30 million, but filling out the roster would likely be difficult.

Miami Heat (+800)

The Miami Heat are the team with the 5th best odds of trading for Paul, but they should be higher. The Heat are always on the hunt for their next star or player to keep them competitive, and perhaps more so now than ever. Jimmy Butler is in his playoff prime, but will be 34 years old at the start of next season. If Miami wants to capitalize on his postseason dominance, they’ll have to do it soon.

Adding Chris Paul would help. The team would have to do some serious cap space maneuvering as they have high-priced contracts up and down their roster, but they were in a similar situation before acquiring Butler a few years ago. Never count out Pat Riley and his front office.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
1456912805.0
Betting

LATEST KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More

Author image Joe Lyons  •  10h
rsz bronnyjamesespn
Betting
Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 9 2023

Bronny James made a commitment towards his immediate future over the weekend. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James announced that he will be playing basketball for the University of…

rsz 1 6338329
Betting
NBA Odds: Nick Nurse Is Favorite For Bucks Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in something of a transitional period after their flame out in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They are under new majority ownership, and their coach was…

rsz 14876429320
Betting
Lakers Are Favored To Take Commanding 3-1 Lead Over Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 7 2023
rsz 14746351120
Betting
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Kings Among The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
Betting
NBA Odds: Warriors Favored In Series Again After Game 2 Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Betting
Canelo vs Ryder Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Canelo vs Ryder Boxing Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 5 2023
Arrow to top