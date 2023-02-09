NFL

Chris Jones to Register Two Super Bowl Sacks Valued at +250 With BetOnline

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Chris Jones Sacks
Chris Jones Sacks

BetOnline are offering what we believe to be excellent value on Kansas City’s Chris Jones ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend,  and his stout defensive performances throughout the season could land him in good stead with this selection.

Chris Jones Sacks: At Least 2 @ +250

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to do battle in Arizona this weekend, our football expert has cast a keen eye over the current Super Bowl markets on BetOnline.

Kansas are particularly strong on the ground, much like the Eagles, and this match-up will be decided on fine defensive margins. The Chiefs rank second in terms of overall sacks across the NFL, and defensive tackle Chris Jones has proven his four-time Pro Bowl quality once more this year.

He has two sacks in the postseason already, both coming against the Bengals in the Conference Championship, while his 15.5 sacks in the regular season ranks him joint-fourth among the NFL leaders.

He will be out to stop a rampant Jalen Hurts and a strong supporting offensive crew on Sunday, and +250 with BetOnline to register at least two sacks represents excellent value.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
547e7 16745847159428 1920
NFL

LATEST BetOnline offering odds of -120 on Chiefs to score 25 points in Super Bowl

Author image Joe Lyons  •  15min
Michael Eaves NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick: Chiefs To Prove Too Strong For Eagles With 30-24 Win
Author image Paul Kelly  •  24min

ESPN SportsCenter anchor and huge NFL fan, Michael Eaves, is predicting the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 on their way to becoming Super Bowl Champions for…

Dan Orlovsky NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Edge Out Chiefs 30-28
Author image Paul Kelly  •  43min

Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-28 to become Super Bowl Champions for the…

OZW2K4AZYJFAFFOQHY3SHSYTII
NFL
Baby Giraffe Predicts Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18min
Damien Woody NFL Super Bowl Betting Pick
NFL
Damien Woody Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Beat Chiefs 34-27
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
super rings
NFL
How Much Will The 2023 Super Bowl Rings Cost and Who Will Get One?
Author image Andy Newton  •  27min
West Virginia Dog Super Bowl Prediction
NFL
West Virginia Governor’s Dog Gives Super Bowl Prediction And It’s Bad News For Eagles Fans
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Arrow to top