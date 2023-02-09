BetOnline are offering what we believe to be excellent value on Kansas City’s Chris Jones ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, and his stout defensive performances throughout the season could land him in good stead with this selection.

Chris Jones Sacks: At Least 2 @ +250

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to do battle in Arizona this weekend, our football expert has cast a keen eye over the current Super Bowl markets on BetOnline.

Kansas are particularly strong on the ground, much like the Eagles, and this match-up will be decided on fine defensive margins. The Chiefs rank second in terms of overall sacks across the NFL, and defensive tackle Chris Jones has proven his four-time Pro Bowl quality once more this year.

He has two sacks in the postseason already, both coming against the Bengals in the Conference Championship, while his 15.5 sacks in the regular season ranks him joint-fourth among the NFL leaders.

He will be out to stop a rampant Jalen Hurts and a strong supporting offensive crew on Sunday, and +250 with BetOnline to register at least two sacks represents excellent value.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

Register with BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

