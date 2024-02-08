NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones +120 To Have Over 0.5 Sacks At Super Bowl LVIII With Bovada

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City defensive tackle, Chris Jones, has been priced at +120 to make over 0.5 sacks against the San Francisco 49ers by Bovada. You can find out more about the over/under market below.

Chris Jones +120 For Over 0.5 Sacks In Super Bowl LVIII With Bovada

Jones has become a vital member in the Chiefs defensive unit and the best Super Bowl betting sites boast a list of markets – the focus being over/under sack odds.

The 6ft 6in defensive tackle has made over 0.5 sacks in three of his last six matches and has managed over 1.5 on just one occasion.

You can place your stake on Jones to make over 0.5 sacks at Super Bowl LVIII with one of our best offshore sportsbooks – Bovada.

Bovada are pricing the 29-year-old at +120 to make over 0.5 sacks, which is superior to the likes of DraftKings at +105.

Bovada Offer Best Chris Jones Over/Under Sack Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

As previously mentioned, Bovada are offering some of the best prices for this year’s Super Bowl and Chris Jones sack odds are no different.

ESPN Bet are pricing Chris Jones +106, meaning if you placed $200 on Jones to make over 0.5 sacks then you would receive a payout of $412.

But, if you use Bovada at +120, then you would receive a pay out of $440 – earning more for the exact same outcome at Super Bowl LVIII.

Another bonus to using Bovada is their great offer for new customers, by signing up today you can get 50% of your original deposit.

Meaning if you deposit $500 then you will receive $250 into your account right away – but this deal is for new customers only.

Bovada offer the best Chris Jones over/under sack odds out of any US sportsbook and will set your Super Bowl LVIII bets up nicely.

Chris Jones Sack Odds For The Super Bowl (Bovada)

  • Over 0.5 +120
  • Under 0.5 -157
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Arrow to top