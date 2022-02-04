Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams prediction, betting tips and best bets

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are set to go toe-to-toe in Cardiff on Saturday night in a much anticipated middleweight clash that has boxing fans buzzing.

The genuine bad blood between the pair, aligned with their contrasting fighting styles, should make for intriguing showdown in front of a partizan Welsh crowd.

Eubank Jr says he will do anything it takes to ensure Williams doesn’t hear the final bell, while Williams has slammed his opponent as ‘fake’ and labelled him a ‘clown’.

Fight Info

Date: Saturday, 6th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:00 GMT, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams prediction

Eubank Jr and Williams sparred each other a decade ago but it will be the real deal when they lock horns in the ring on Saturday night. The bout has been postponed twice, the first time due to an injury to Williams and the second due to covid restrictions.

Those frustrating delays have done nothing but ramp up the intensity surrounding the fight with both boxers badmouthing each other remorselessly in the build up. Welshman Williams has 23 wins to his name from 27 bouts and is the outsider to emerge victorious, coming off the back of a unanimous points defeat to Demetrius Andrade last April.

Eubank Jr won twice in 2021 but neither Wanik Awdijan or Marcus Morrison can be deemed illustrious opponents, so not a great deal can be read into those victories. Neither Williams nor Eubank Jr is renowned for possessing potent knockout power, so the temptation is to back the fight to go the distance.

If the 32-year-old is to live up to his billing and challenge for a world title he must get the job done against Williams and he certainly has the weaponry in his power punching to do so. Eubank Jr seems more focused than ever and will look expected to dominate by keeping his opponent at arm’s length from the opening bell before having his hand raised at the final one.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams prediction: Eubank Jr to win on points @ 7/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams betting tips

Having a capacity crowd cheering him on will certainly give the home fighter an adrenaline boost in the early rounds, although Eubank Jr should be able to weather the storm. The Welshman likes to fight on the inside and is known for his all-action style, with 18 of his 23 wins coming inside the distance.

Eubank Jr’s technical ability and foot movement has been called into question throughout his career despite him inheriting some of his father Chris’ sensational skills. Williams will be well aware that his opponent’s ring savviness and tactical nouse has improved dramatically since he teamed up with the legendary Roy Jones Jr.

The Brighton puncher, who had previously refused to work with a full-time coach, saw what was intended as a two-week trip to the USA turn into an 18-month boxing apprenticeship due to the covid travel ban. And he will put his newfound knowledge to the test on Saturday night, promising to end the bout before the end of the 12th round.

Williams controversially stated he has no qualms about being known as a ‘dirty fighter’ when the two met face-to-face ahead of their showdown. The pair refused to shake hands and it seems that Eubank Jr’s ‘pretty boy’ image has got under the skin of the former British and Commonwealth light-middleweight champ.

If the 29-year-old feels the fight slipping away from him there is the possibility of a low blow, shots on the break or even a deliberate clash of heads which may see him docked a point or two. Once all is said and done, however, it’s very hard to see past a unanimous points win for ‘Nextgen’.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams betting tip: Eubank Jr to win via unanimous decision @ 9/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams best bet

If there is to be a stoppage at the Motorpoint Arena it will almost certainly come late in proceedings. The expectation is for Williams to be the aggressor in the opening rounds while Eubank Jr will look to make use of his height advantage to work at range behind his jab.

There could certainly be value in backing ex-IBO super-middleweight champion Eubank Jr to knock his man out in the final three rounds of the contest at 13/2 with bet365. There is no doubting Williams’ heart and he has only been stopped once in his career but Eubank Jr brings a different level of ferocity in his punching.

Williams was one point ahead on all of the judges’ scorecards against Liam Smith when he was forced to withdraw a with severe double laceration to his right eyelid. That being said I would still be cautious about backing a knockout in this fight purely because of both fighter’s durable chins.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams best bet: Eubank Jr to win via unanimous decision @ 9/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.