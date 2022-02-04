Countries

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams free bets and betting offers for boxing

After two frustrating postponements, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam William will finally face off in Cardiff tomorrow in what is certainly the biggest domestic fight of 2022 so far.

There is no love lost between this pair of powerful middleweights and the bad blood is sure to add extra spice to a matchup which has pay-per-view feel, despite being available to regular Sky Sports customers. The winner can expect to be in line for a world title fight later this year, with Eubank Jr already admitting he fancies Kazakh puncher Gennadiy Golovkin and, then, at some point, face rival Billy Joe Saunders in a rematch of their 2014 bout which Saunders won by 12-round split decision.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the Eubank Jr vs Williams bout. Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a barnstorming middleweight clash.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams odds and free bets

Chris Eubank Jr @ 3/10 with bet365

Liam Williams @ 5/2 with bet365

Draw @ 16/1 with bet365

BoyleSports Eubank Jr vs Williams free bets offer

February 5th is D-Day for middleweight duo to let their fists do the talking after months of trash talking which has only fueled the flames of this bitter rivalry.

BoyleSports are giving new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets which can be used of Eubank Jr vs Williams by placing a £10 qualifying bet after signing up, which you can do by clicking the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets for Eubank Jr vs Williams

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Betfred Eubank Jr vs Williams betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Eubank Jr is the slight favourite for the fight, but battle-hardened Williams will be far from a walkover and will have the full force of the crowd behind him in the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today  through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Eubank Jr vs Williams

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Already claimed the Betfred Eubank Jr vs William betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

When is Eubank Jr vs Williams?

Date: Saturday, 6th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:00 GMT, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams TV channel and live stream

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Tale of the Tape

Chris Eubank Jr record and bio

Nationality: United Kingdom
Date of Birth: September 18, 1989
Height: 5′ 11″
Reach: 72.5″
Total Fights: 33
Record: 31-2 (23 KOs)

Liam Williams record and bio

Nationality: United Kingdom
Date of Birth: May 26, 1992
Height: 5′ 10″
Reach: N/A
Total Fights: 27
Record: 23-3-1 (18 KOs)

