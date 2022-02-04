Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams free bets and betting offers for boxing

After two frustrating postponements, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam William will finally face off in Cardiff tomorrow in what is certainly the biggest domestic fight of 2022 so far.

There is no love lost between this pair of powerful middleweights and the bad blood is sure to add extra spice to a matchup which has pay-per-view feel, despite being available to regular Sky Sports customers. The winner can expect to be in line for a world title fight later this year, with Eubank Jr already admitting he fancies Kazakh puncher Gennadiy Golovkin and, then, at some point, face rival Billy Joe Saunders in a rematch of their 2014 bout which Saunders won by 12-round split decision.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams odds

February 5th is D-Day for middleweight duo to let their fists do the talking after months of trash talking which has only fueled the flames of this bitter rivalry.

Eubank Jr is the slight favourite for the fight, but battle-hardened Williams will be far from a walkover and will have the full force of the crowd behind him in the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

When is Eubank Jr vs Williams?

Date: Saturday, 6th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:00 GMT, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams TV channel and live stream

TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Tale of the Tape

Chris Eubank Jr record and bio

Nationality: United Kingdom

Date of Birth: September 18, 1989

Height: 5′ 11″

Reach: 72.5″

Total Fights: 33

Record: 31-2 (23 KOs)

Liam Williams record and bio

Nationality: United Kingdom

Date of Birth: May 26, 1992

Height: 5′ 10″

Reach: N/A

Total Fights: 27

Record: 23-3-1 (18 KOs)