Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Betting Picks, Fight Date, US Start Time, Undercard, Live Stream & Free Bet

Chris Eubank Jr makes his highly anticipated boxing return this weekend as he faces fellow British contender, Liam Smith. ‘NextGen’ has his sights set on a huge fight with the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Jermell Charlo, but first will have to come through this tough test unscathed.

On paper, this looks like a far more competitive fight than the bookmakers have it. Chris Eubank Jr is the heavy favorite and it is clear to see why, but Liam Smith will be far from a pushover. You could even call this fight more of a 50/50! Can Eubank Jr continue his hot winning streak or can ‘Beefy’ derail the Eubank hype train? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith 📊 Records: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KO’s) | Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO’s)

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KO’s) | Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: 21st January, 2023

21st January, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK : Sky Sports Box Office

US: DAZN | UK 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England, UK

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Eubank Jr -300 | Smith +240

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Preview

The first huge fight on British shores goes down this Saturday night as Chris Eubank Jr takes on Liam Smith in a compelling middleweight contest.

Eubank Jr was supposed to fight Conor Benn back in October, continuing on the legacy of their fathers and renewing the Eubank vs Benn rivalry. However, Benn of course failed a drugs test and the fight was cancelled. That is how this fight has been made. Smith has stepped up to the plate to take on Eubank and the Brighton man has accepted the challenge.

Chris Eubank Jr is 33-years-old now, and has had a great boxing career to date. Wins over the likes of James Degale and Arthur Abraham are just two names he has handled with relative ease. Of course, Liam Smith may be a familiar name with boxing fans in the US, having fought Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez back in 2016 at the AT&T Stadium.

This fight headlines a huge night of boxing in England, and it is certainly one not to be missed for US boxing fans either. The winner of this bout is surely getting a shot at middleweight glory in their next fight. Could the winner on Saturday night between Eubank and Smith be next in line for a shot at Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin? We will have to wait and see.

It’s almost fight night. Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith goes down this Saturday night, and it is not to be missed!

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Prediction

Our prediction for this fight between Chris Eubank Jr and his British boxing counterpart Liam Smith is that ‘NextGen’ will win the fight on points.

The 33-year-old has won three of his last five fights via unanimous decision, so we think backing him to win after 36 minutes of boxing on the judges’ scorecards is a safe bet that presents good value to you, our valued SportsLens reader.

Last time out, Eubank won a wide points decision against Liam Williams. It looked like there were times in the fight that he could have stopped his Welsh rival, but Eubank was happy to coast to a decision victory.

We think the same could happen again here. Eubank has been more happy to box and move and adopt more of the style of his trainer and coach, Roy Jones Jr. Smith is as tough as old boots and will keep coming all night, but we can see Eubank winning this one on the scorecards.

He won’t have it all his own way but we do see the son of the legend, Chris Eubank, prevailing after 12 rounds of hard-fought action on the judges’ scorecards.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Prediction: Eubank Jr to win on Points @ +110 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this middleweight showdown from the UK this Saturday night is that Chris Eubank Jr will defeat Liam Smith via unanimous decision. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +163 for this outcome.

As we previously alluded to, this will be far from an easy night’s work for Chris Eubank Jr. However, given the fact that he has won three of his last five fights by unanimous decision and seems to box and move more under the tutelage of his coach, the legendary boxer that is Roy Jones Jr, we think he will be happy to win this one convincingly on all three judges’ cards.

Another factor is that Liam Smith has only been stopped once, and that was by Canelo. The Mexican is one of the biggest punchers in boxing pound-for-pound, so there is on disgrace in that. Smith has shown on countless occasions that he can bite down on his gumshield and keep coming, even if he is on the wrong side of the result.

Jamie Munguia couldn’t stop Liam Smith, so we don’t think Chris Eubank Jr will be able to either. Wagering on Eubank Jr to win this bout by unanimous decision looks like a great bet and one that presents real value for bettors.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Best Bet: Eubank Jr to win by Unanimous Decision @ +163 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Fight Odds

Chris Eubank Jr is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘NextGen’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog in Liam Smith if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Boxer Odds Bookmakers Chris Eubank Jr -300 Liam Smith +240 Draw +1400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith?

Date: Saturday, 21st January, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5.30PM EST, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, UK

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Middleweight 12 Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo Welterweight 12 Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki Cruiserweight 12 Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey Heavyweight 10 Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola Heavyweight 8 Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta Cruiserweight 6 Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj Heavyweight 4

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have the boxing live streaming platform DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this super-fight live from Manchester on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to the channel in the US.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Tale Of The Tape

Chris Eubank Jr — Record and Bio

Age: 33

Ranking: #2 Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 72 1/2” (184 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 32-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 23

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Liam Smith — Record and Bio

Age: 34

Ranking: #5 Super-Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’9 1/2″ (176 cm)

Reach: N/A

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 32-3-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Decision: 13

