Fresh from his dominant win over Liam Smith, who is next for Chris Eubank Jr.? With Conor Benn emerging as the favorite, could we witness a fight the pits the sons of two of greatest-ever middleweights against one another?

Chris Eubank Jr. is a 7/4 shot to meet Conor Benn in a bout enriched with history next.

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, a formidable challenge, stands at a 25% chance to be Eubank Jr.’s next fight.

Kell Brook, despite retirement, remains in as an 8/1 shot to Eubank’s next opponent.

Complete List of Odds for Chris Eubank Jr.’s Next Opponent

Our SportsLens odds compilers have been hard at work to determine who Eubank Jr.’s next bout will be against. Below are the odds from experts in the SportsLens trading team.

Conor Benn : 7/4

: 7/4 Gennady Golovkin : 3/1

: 3/1 Liam Smith : 4/1

: 4/1 Kell Brook : 8/1

: 8/1 Zhanibek Alimkhanuly : 9/1

: 9/1 Vincenzo Gualtieri : 12/1

: 12/1 Erislandy Lara : 14/1

: 14/1 Jermall Charlo : 18/1

: 18/1 Carlos Adames : 25/1

: 25/1 Canelo Alvarez: 33/1

Eubank Jr. to Face Conor Benn Next in Legacy Matchup?



The Benn and Eubank legacies are woven with two epic clashes from the ’90s that fans reminisce about. With Chris Eubank Sr. emerging as the victor in the first encounter against Conor Benn’s father Nigel, and the second ending in a draw, Conor carries more than just personal ambitions. He shoulders the weight of a historical score yet to be settled.

With a previously scheduled bout in 2022 shelved due to Benn testing positive for a banned substance, the anticipation for this fight in British boxing circles has reached fever pitch. Can Benn step up to be the first in his lineage to defeat a Eubank?

GGG 3/1 to Be Next Bout for Eubank

Despite not being able to get it done in three fights against Saul Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin is still one of boxing’s biggest draws.

Eubank Jr. didn’t mince words post his Liam Smith victory, calling out GGG. With both warriors having a point to prove, a collision could be one for the history books, reaffirming their places among boxing’s elite.

With odds of 3/1 for Golovkin to be Eubank Jr.’s next fight, there is a 25% chance that he is next up.

Eubank Jr. 8/1 to Woo Kell Brook Out of Retirement for One More Fight

Golovkin wasn’t the only one Eubank called out post-fight. He also mentioned Kell Brook, who is now happy with his feet up in retirement. But Brooks has expressed a desire to fight Eubank in the past, saying he would come out of retirement to do so.

At 37, Brook might see this as the perfect swansong, but the odds reflect the uncertainty of this matchup given Eubank Jr.’s myriad of options.

Other Potential Options For Eubank Jr.’s Next Opponent

Other potential options for Eubank are a rematch with Liam Smith, whom he dominated on Saturday. Smith and his team will likely want to get back to the drawing board before stepping in the ring with Eubank again, which accounts for the 4/1 price.

If Eubank has title ambitions in the very near future, then the winner of the Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly WBO/IBF world title unification bout in mid-October could be an option for him. It makes sense that they are not any bigger than 12/1 and 9/1 respectively.

At 33/1, it appears that a Eubank vs. Canelo Alvarez bout is just a dream at this point.

SportsLens Commentary

“When you delve into these odds, especially the surprising 8/1 for a Brook-Eubank clash, it captures the essence of boxing’s unpredictability,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens.

“While the numbers heavily lean towards a Benn-Eubank saga – a fight that promises fireworks given their historical backdrop – in the world of boxing, and particularly with a dynamic fighter like Eubank Jr., anything is possible. This data isn’t just about probabilities; it’s a story of anticipation, strategy, and legacy.”

