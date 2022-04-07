Chris Eubank Jr. next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Chris Eubank Jr. is likely to square off with Kell Brook in his next fight as long as the two men agree on weight.

Chris Eubank Jr. Next Fight: Eubank Jr. v Brook

Chris Eubank has already said that he is considering moving down to the 158lbs category in order to make the fight with Kell Brook a reality. The two men have been slated to lock horns for a long time and the promoter has already said that Eubank has already reached an agreement with his opponent.

However, the final details are yet to be announced.

When is Eubank Jr. fighting next?

Eubank’s next fight will be confirmed once the weight category has been agreed with Brook.

Where is Eubank Jr. v Brook?

Location for the much-anticipated fight will be confirmed in time.

Eubank Jr. Record

32-2-0

How to watch Eubank’s next fight live stream for free

Click here to sign up to BetUK

Fill in the required details to register for an account

Deposit £5 or more using any method

Live stream Eubank’s next fight at BetUK

In order to watch the Englishman at BetUK when it is rescheduled, you’ll need to fulfil one of two criteria: you must have money in your betting account, or you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 in the previous 24 hours.

To watch a match, head over to the boxing section of BetUK, where you’ll see the matches. These will have a small play symbol next to them – click the play symbol next to the match you want to watch and the stream will load within your browser.