Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News chris billam smith vs isaac chamberlain predictions betting tips and odds

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

30 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
billam smith vs isaac chamberlain 1

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH defends his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles against fellow Englishman, Isaac Chamberlain, this coming weekend in a homecoming fight for ‘The Gentleman’ in Bournemouth. The winner of this fight looks to be the front-runner to face Jai Opetaia, the newly crowned IBF world champion, so both men are desperate to win on Saturday night.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. It is a genuine 50/50. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, and both men have suffered defeat earlier in their careers too. But attentions are all on this weekend now, so be sure to check out our preview, betting tips, predictions and best bets right here in this article.

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the cruiserweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Best Boxing Free Bets

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain — Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain
  • 📊 Records: Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 Wins by KO) | Isaac Chamberlain (14-1, 8 Wins by KO)
  • 📅 Date: July 30th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM GMT
  • 🏆 Title: European & Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports
  • 🏟 Venue: Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Chris Billam-Smith 8/15 | Isaac Chamberlain 11/8

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Prediction

This fight is a cracker. Both men have bounced back from defeat in big fights early on in their career, and have rebuilt to where they are now. Both of these warriors are on the cusp of a world title shot, so are desperate to win this all English affair on Saturday night.

Chris Billam-Smith is the current European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion, having beaten Tommy McCarthy back in 2020, before beating him again this year. Chamberlain has slowly rebuilt since the Okolie loss in 2018, and himself has looked sensational in recent outings.

First of all, hats off to both men for taking this fight. Two of the best fighters at 200-pounds in the UK, and two men who have their sights firmly set on world honours should they come away victorious on Saturday night.

This fight will certainly divide opinion amongst boxing fans and the media, with it being so easy to make a case for both men. ‘The Gentleman’ currently heads the betting market ever so slightly, and looks to be going into the fight as a slight favourite.

However, here at SportsLens, we think Saturday night could see the underdog prevail.

Isaac Chamberlain is a slick boxer. He has grown into a fully fledged cruiserweight now too, and looks to have added some serious power to his arsenal. However his base is his quick jab and boxing on the outside and moving.

With ‘CBS’, he is more stiff, comes forward more and is a bit slower. However, he carries pure dynamite in both of his fists, so the Brixton man will need to be on his A-game for the full 12 rounds if he is to walk away from Bournemouth victorious on Saturday night.

Chris Billam-Smith gets hit too much for our liking, and we think Chamberlain will be able to exploit that. The 28-year-old has the power to hurt the hometown favourite as well, so don’t be surprised if he drops him on his way to a points victory this coming weekend.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain prediction: Chamberlain to win @ 11/8 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Betting Tips

As we have already alluded to, Isaac Chamberlain most certainly has the skillset to be able to exploit the weaknesses in ‘The Gentleman’s’ game.

Against Tommy McCarthy on both occasions, against Vasil Ducar and against Richard Riakporhe, Billam-Smith took a lot of unnecessary shots and was reliant on his chin. He was taking a shot to land his own, and he simply will not be able to do that against someone of the calibre of Isaac Chamberlain.

Chamberlain, provided he can stay out of range of Billam-Smith’s heavy shots, will be able to box and move, land punches in bunches and throw tantalisingly quick combinations which will bamboozle Billam-Smith.

Although in recent times the London man has accumulated quite a few stoppage victories on the spin, we don’t think that will be the case come Saturday night against the hometown favourite.

Billam-Smith to give him his credit has a superb chin, and will be able to rely on this in order to not get stopped. The Bournemouth man will also have the crowd on his side, so will be fully focused and determined to win in front of his own fans, which is another reason why we can’t see Chamberlain stopping Billam-Smith.

This is why for our best bet we have gone for Isaac Chamberlain to do enough during the 36 minutes of the contest, and nick and tight points victory after the fight goes to the judges scorecards.

Provided there is no hometown bias from the judges and provided Chamberlain keeps out of range and doesn’t give the pro-Billam-Smith crowd anything to cheer about, we can see him being crowned the new European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain betting tip: Chamberlain to win on points @ 7/4 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Best Bet

Last but not least, our best bet for the highly anticipated cruiserweight showdown on Saturday night between Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain for the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.

We have previously stated that we think Isaac Chamberlain will get the nod and claim victory here on the south coast of England. We have also touched on how we think ‘IC’ will accomplish this; by winning on points.

Well, for our third and final betting tip for this huge domestic dust-up, here at SportsLens we think that the decision on the judges scorecards in favour of Chamberlain could be a unanimous one.

Although the fight is in Billam-Smith’s hometown and he will have 99% of the crowd cheering for him, we believe that the skillset of the 28-year-old Brixton man will be too much for ‘The Gentleman’.

Chamberlain has better movement, better hand speed, throws better combinations, a higher boxing IQ and is generally for us, an all round better fighter. The only attribute we favour Billam-Smith over Chamberlain in, is power.

If Chamberlain is to win, it will be on points. The 31-year-old local hero has shown time and time again that he has a granite chin and can takes some huge shots, so it is unlikely that Chamberlain lands a knockout blow on the whiskers of Billam-Smith.

The reason we have gone for a unanimous decision is that we believe Chamberlain will have won the rounds convincingly enough, possibly eight or nine of the twelve rounds, and it will be impossible for all three judges to not score the bout in favour of the London man.

It will be a tough ask on his travels to his opponents back yard, but one we think Isaac Chamberlain is more than capable of fulfilling.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain best bet: Chamberlain to win via unanimous decision @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Odds

Already claimed the Billam-Smith vs Chamberlain betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Chris Billam-Smith 8/15 Virgin Bet logo
Isaac Chamberlain 11/8 Virgin Bet logo
Draw 16/1 Virgin Bet logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When Is Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain?

Date: Saturday, 30th July

Ring Walks expected: 22.00pm GMT, Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England, UK

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this European & Commonwealth cruiserweight title clash from the south coast live on Sky Sports Main Event, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Sky Go app for free, provided you are a Sky Sports subscriber and have the Sky Go app on your device.

Tale Of The Tape

Chris Billam-Smith record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 2nd August 1990 (31-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 3″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 16
  • Record: 15-1 (11 KOs)

Isaac Chamberlain record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 3rd March 1994 (28-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 15
  • Record: 14-1 (8 KOs)

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
17 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. #ad

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens