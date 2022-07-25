Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH defends his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles against fellow Englishman, Isaac Chamberlain, this coming weekend in a homecoming fight for ‘The Gentleman’ in Bournemouth. The winner of this fight looks to be the front-runner to face Jai Opetaia, the newly crowned IBF world champion, so both men are desperate to win on Saturday night.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. It is a genuine 50/50. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, and both men have suffered defeat earlier in their careers too. But attentions are all on this weekend now, so be sure to check out our preview, betting tips, predictions and best bets right here in this article.

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the cruiserweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain 📊 Records: Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 Wins by KO) | Isaac Chamberlain (14-1, 8 Wins by KO)

Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 Wins by KO) | Isaac Chamberlain (14-1, 8 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: July 30th, 2022

July 30th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM GMT

Approx. 10.30PM GMT 🏆 Title: European & Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles

European & Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England, UK

Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Chris Billam-Smith 8/15 | Isaac Chamberlain 11/8

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Prediction

This fight is a cracker. Both men have bounced back from defeat in big fights early on in their career, and have rebuilt to where they are now. Both of these warriors are on the cusp of a world title shot, so are desperate to win this all English affair on Saturday night.

Chris Billam-Smith is the current European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion, having beaten Tommy McCarthy back in 2020, before beating him again this year. Chamberlain has slowly rebuilt since the Okolie loss in 2018, and himself has looked sensational in recent outings.

First of all, hats off to both men for taking this fight. Two of the best fighters at 200-pounds in the UK, and two men who have their sights firmly set on world honours should they come away victorious on Saturday night.

This fight will certainly divide opinion amongst boxing fans and the media, with it being so easy to make a case for both men. ‘The Gentleman’ currently heads the betting market ever so slightly, and looks to be going into the fight as a slight favourite.

However, here at SportsLens, we think Saturday night could see the underdog prevail.

Isaac Chamberlain is a slick boxer. He has grown into a fully fledged cruiserweight now too, and looks to have added some serious power to his arsenal. However his base is his quick jab and boxing on the outside and moving.

With ‘CBS’, he is more stiff, comes forward more and is a bit slower. However, he carries pure dynamite in both of his fists, so the Brixton man will need to be on his A-game for the full 12 rounds if he is to walk away from Bournemouth victorious on Saturday night.

Chris Billam-Smith gets hit too much for our liking, and we think Chamberlain will be able to exploit that. The 28-year-old has the power to hurt the hometown favourite as well, so don’t be surprised if he drops him on his way to a points victory this coming weekend.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain prediction: Chamberlain to win @ 11/8 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Betting Tips

As we have already alluded to, Isaac Chamberlain most certainly has the skillset to be able to exploit the weaknesses in ‘The Gentleman’s’ game.

Against Tommy McCarthy on both occasions, against Vasil Ducar and against Richard Riakporhe, Billam-Smith took a lot of unnecessary shots and was reliant on his chin. He was taking a shot to land his own, and he simply will not be able to do that against someone of the calibre of Isaac Chamberlain.

Chamberlain, provided he can stay out of range of Billam-Smith’s heavy shots, will be able to box and move, land punches in bunches and throw tantalisingly quick combinations which will bamboozle Billam-Smith.

Although in recent times the London man has accumulated quite a few stoppage victories on the spin, we don’t think that will be the case come Saturday night against the hometown favourite.

Billam-Smith to give him his credit has a superb chin, and will be able to rely on this in order to not get stopped. The Bournemouth man will also have the crowd on his side, so will be fully focused and determined to win in front of his own fans, which is another reason why we can’t see Chamberlain stopping Billam-Smith.

This is why for our best bet we have gone for Isaac Chamberlain to do enough during the 36 minutes of the contest, and nick and tight points victory after the fight goes to the judges scorecards.

Provided there is no hometown bias from the judges and provided Chamberlain keeps out of range and doesn’t give the pro-Billam-Smith crowd anything to cheer about, we can see him being crowned the new European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain betting tip: Chamberlain to win on points @ 7/4 with Virgin Bet

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Best Bet

Last but not least, our best bet for the highly anticipated cruiserweight showdown on Saturday night between Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain for the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.

We have previously stated that we think Isaac Chamberlain will get the nod and claim victory here on the south coast of England. We have also touched on how we think ‘IC’ will accomplish this; by winning on points.

Well, for our third and final betting tip for this huge domestic dust-up, here at SportsLens we think that the decision on the judges scorecards in favour of Chamberlain could be a unanimous one.

Although the fight is in Billam-Smith’s hometown and he will have 99% of the crowd cheering for him, we believe that the skillset of the 28-year-old Brixton man will be too much for ‘The Gentleman’.

Chamberlain has better movement, better hand speed, throws better combinations, a higher boxing IQ and is generally for us, an all round better fighter. The only attribute we favour Billam-Smith over Chamberlain in, is power.

If Chamberlain is to win, it will be on points. The 31-year-old local hero has shown time and time again that he has a granite chin and can takes some huge shots, so it is unlikely that Chamberlain lands a knockout blow on the whiskers of Billam-Smith.

The reason we have gone for a unanimous decision is that we believe Chamberlain will have won the rounds convincingly enough, possibly eight or nine of the twelve rounds, and it will be impossible for all three judges to not score the bout in favour of the London man.

It will be a tough ask on his travels to his opponents back yard, but one we think Isaac Chamberlain is more than capable of fulfilling.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain best bet: Chamberlain to win via unanimous decision @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Chris Billam-Smith 8/15 Isaac Chamberlain 11/8 Draw 16/1

When Is Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain?

Date: Saturday, 30th July

Ring Walks expected: 22.00pm GMT, Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England, UK

Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this European & Commonwealth cruiserweight title clash from the south coast live on Sky Sports Main Event, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Sky Go app for free, provided you are a Sky Sports subscriber and have the Sky Go app on your device.

Tale Of The Tape

Chris Billam-Smith record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 2nd August 1990 (31-years-old)

2nd August 1990 (31-years-old) Height: 6′ 3″

6′ 3″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 16

16 Record: 15-1 (11 KOs)

Isaac Chamberlain record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 3rd March 1994 (28-years-old)

3rd March 1994 (28-years-old) Height: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 15

15 Record: 14-1 (8 KOs)

