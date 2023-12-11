Richard Riakporhe Heavy Favourite to Face Chris Billam-Smith Next



Lawrence Okolie Has 29% Chance to be CBS’s Next Opponent



Jai Opetaia 9/1 to be Billam-Smith’s Next Fight



Chris Billam-Smith Next Opponent Odds

Richard Riakporhe 1/2

1/2 Lawrence Okolie 5/2

5/2 Jai Opetaia 9/1

9/1 Noel Gevor 12/1

12/1 Arsen Goulamirian 14/1

14/1 Badou Jack 16/1

16/1 Gilberto Ramirez 25/1

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Following his successful defence of the WBO Cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak, Chris Billam-Smith is already eyeing his next challenge. The odds are favoring a rematch with Richard Riakporhe, but other top cruisers like Lawrence Okolie and Jai Opetaia also present compelling potential matchups.

Richard Riakporhe Odds-On Favourite to be Billam-Smith’s Next Opponent

Riakporhe, who previously won a split decision against Billam-Smith in 2019, is the favoured next opponent with odds at 1/2.

The WBO is reportedly close to ordering this fight as Billam-Smith’s next defence. With Riakporhe recently labelling Billam-Smith as ‘lucky’ in his recent victory, the rematch promises to be a highly charged and competitive boxing bout.

Lawrence Okolie 5/2 to be Billam-Smith’s Next Fight

The odds at 5/2 place Lawrence Okolie, whom Billam-Smith defeated by majority decision in May, as another possible contender for a rematch

. A second fight between these two could be a significant bout in the cruiserweight division, allowing Billam-Smith a chance to consolidate his position as champion.

Jai Opetaia Has Outside Chance of Facing CBS Next

Jai Opetaia, the current IBF Cruiserweight champion, is another exciting prospect for Billam-Smith, with odds of 9/1.

While Opetaia has a scheduled fight against Ellis Zorro in December, a future clash with Billam-Smith could be a unification bout that would draw considerable attention in the cruiserweight category.

SportsLens Commentary

“The cruiserweight division is heating up, and looking at the odds Chris Billam-Smith’s next fight we can see that.” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The odds are indicating a rematch with Riakporhe, which could be an exhilarating affair. Okolie and Opetaia also bring their own appeal to potential matchups, highlighting the depth of talent in the division. As Billam-Smith looks to his next fight, the cruiserweight landscape is set for some intriguing battles.”