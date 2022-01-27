CHILE will look to boost their chances of World Cup qualification when they host Argentina, who have already qualified for Qatar.

On paper, Argentina are the better side, but with so much to play for, it would be unwise to completely write off their Chilean opponents.

Match Info

Date: Friday, January 28th

Kick-Off: 00:15pm GMT, Estadio Zorros del Desierto, Calama

Chile vs Argentina predictions

Many might think that Argentina go into this match as favourites. However, it’s unlikely things will be as simple as some predict, especially with Lionel Messi not playing.

Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup – this match is now essentially a friendly to them, without much consequence. It could therefore be the case that the Argentines don’t approach the game in the same way as normal.

Chile, on the other hand, are scrapping for qualification, and will be taking the upcoming clash with their neighbours very seriously. They’ve proven many times that they’re a team to be reckoned with, and managed to grab a draw the last time these two sides met.

With Chile badly needing something from this game and Argentina both weakened and without a need to win, a draw seems to be a likely possibility. Combine this with both teams to score and you’ve got a decent bet with great odds.

Chile vs Argentina prediction: Draw and BTTS @ 7/2 with bet365

Find out where you can stream Chile vs Argentina online.

Chile vs Argentina betting tips

Looking for an alternative Chile vs Argentina betting tip? If so, take a look at the correct score market, as this can often provide great value bets.

As already mentioned further up the page, Chile have everything to play for, which could boost their performance. Conversely, Argentina are playing for nothing but pride. This means that the teams should be much more closely matched than they seem on paper.

We’d expect Chile to come up with a goal in this fixture, and we also know that Argentina will be without Lionel Messi, their talismanic frontman. This means that their ability to attack will be somewhat blunted.

Overall, a low scoring draw seems to be a great bet, and we’d opt for 1-1, which has great odds at online bookmakers.

Chile vs Argentina betting tips: Chile 1 Argentina 1 @ 5/1 with bet365

Chile vs Argentina odds

Chile vs Argentina Match Odds

Chile @ 13/8 with bet365

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Argentina @ 15/8 with bet365

Chile vs Argentina Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with bet365

