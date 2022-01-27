ARGENTINA, who have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup, head to Calama, where they’ll face a Chilean side scrapping to finish in the top five.

This South American World Cup qualifier is exceptionally important, but only for Chile. The top four qualify, while the fifth placed team takes a play-off berth. Chile currently sit in sixth, in a five-way battle for fourth and fifth places. Argentina, on the other hand, have qualified for Qatar already and only have Brazil ahead of them in the group.

Chile have won three of their last five qualifying matches, which has allowed them to keep pace with the sides around them. However, these past five matches haven’t been too testing, and certainly won’t present the same challenges as Copa América champions Argentina.

The Argentines have haven’t lost any games in qualifying, and sit on 29 points, with only Brazil in front of them. It will be interesting to see how the Argentines play, knowing that they have already qualified. Their previous encounter was a 0-0 stalemate with Brazil, while the last time they met Chile it also ended in a draw.

Chile vs Argentina kicks off at 00:15 GMT on Friday 28th January at the Estadio Zorros del Desierto in Calama.

There are no significant injury concerns for Chile, but star man Arturo Vidal is suspended for the match. Alexis Sánchez has been recalled to the squad for the fixture.

Bravo, Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena, Baeza, Aránguiz, Pulgar, Vargas, Brereton Díaz, Sánchez

Lionel Messi will not play, after PSG came to an agreement with the Argentine FA. Joaquin Correa and Cristian Romero are out with injuries.

E Martínez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuña, Lo Celso, Parades, De Paul, Álvarez, L Martínez, Di Maria

