There are many Chiefs vs Lions free bets to claim ahead of Thursday’s big NFL ‘week 1’ curtain-raiser as the Super Bowl winner, Kansas welcome Detroit to the Arrowhead Stadium. There’s $4,250 on NFL betting offers to claim.



Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Chiefs vs Lions Free Bets

BetOnline – Leading welcome offer of up to $1000 in Chiefs vs Lions free bets Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started MyBookie – A leading punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL Chiefs vs Lions odds

Bet In ANY US State On Chiefs vs Lions with Free Bets

You can also join our top 5 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will allow you to bet on Thursday’s Chiefs vs Lions NFL clash in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on the Thursday’s Chiefs vs Lions opening NFL game within the USA can be hard at times – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – just over $3,500, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US For Chiefs vs Lions Free Bets

With the dust now settled on Super Bowl LVII back in February, NFL fans are gearing up for the next instalment as the 2023/24 season gets going on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas are the betting favorites with the best US NFL sportsbooks to win ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls – they will be hoping to become the first repeat winners since New England in 2004/05.

The NFL ‘week 1’ action continues into Sunday and with the last match on Monday night.

The Chiefs and Lions have met 14 times in the past and it’s Kansas that have the bragging rights at the moment with a 9-5 series lead.

They last met back in September 2019, in a game the Chiefs won 34-30, while the good news for Kansas fans is that they’ve also won 6 of their last 7 home games vs Detroit.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)



NFL Week One Fixtures

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Other Content You May Like