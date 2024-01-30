Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching with the Chiefs and 49ers set to battle it out in Las Vegas at the beginning of February. To provide a little inspiration for your wagers, see our 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay picks and predictions.

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Picks

San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110)

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-225)

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Deebo Samual Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Odds: +750

How To Bet On Our Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Picks

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Pick One: 49ers Two Cover (-1.5)

Our first selection for this year’s Super Bowl LVIII is for the 49ers to cover, as we think Brock Purdy can upset the experienced Patrick Mahomes to win his first Vince Lombardi at the tender age of 24.

Purdy would become just the second youngest quarterback to ever lead his franchise to a Super Bowl victory, after Ben Roethlisberger who won Super Bowl XL for the Steelers at just 23.

Most NFL betting sites‘ have favoured ‘Mr Irrelivant’ and the San Francisco 49ers for their clash in Vegas, with the spread being set at just 1.5 points ahead of what is anticipated to be a close Super Bowl.

Standing in Purdy’s way is the ever magnificent Patrick Mahomes, who has defied the odds as underdog in both playoff games so far this year, beating both Buffalo and Baltimore on the road.

Despite Mahomes’ sensational record in the NFL and the Super Bowl, we are backing San Francisco to just edge the match on February 11th in what we are anticipating will be a game for the ages.

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Pick Two: Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown

Our second pick for the Super Bowl this year is perhaps an obvious one, but with Christian McCaffrey enjoying the best season of his career to date, we have no doubt in our mind that he can score a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Most NFL betting sites currently have McCaffrey at just -225 to score a touchdown anytime in Super Bowl LVIII, but adding to our four leg parlay makes for good value.

If fans are looking to wager on McCaffrey to score first in the Super Bowl then they can get that selection at a price of +300, or alternatively +162 for more than one score.

With four touchdowns in his two playoff games so far this year, McCaffrey has proved he can continue to perform on the biggest stage and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t right in the thick of the action again in his first Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Pick Three: Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Our first Kansas City pick for this Super Bowl parlay is Rashee Rice receiving yards, with most bookmakers giving a line of 66.5 yards for the wide receiver to cover.

The obvious Chiefs selection for receiving yards at the Super Bowl would be Travis Kelce, but on the biggest stage of all we are anticipating much more coverage on the tight end by San Francisco.

With the 49ers likely to cover Kelce up more, we think that more big catches could be coming the way of Rashee Rice, who played a huge role in the Chiefs offence throughout this season.

Although Rice has dropped to below this line in his last two matches, we believe the wide receiver can get back on track in the Super Bowl with a 100+ yard game on the biggest occasion.

Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlay Pick Four: Deebo Samuel Over 57.5 Receiving Yards

Although Deebo Samuel picked up a concerning looking shoulder injury against the Packers in the Divisional round, the 49ers star wide receiver certainly made an impressive comeback in the Championship game vs Detroit.

Samuel racked up 89 receiving yards against the Lions in the NFC Championship win, as well as picking up seven rushing yards in an impressive performance from the versatile receiver.

Although Purdy spreads his targets throughout his offence, we think that Samuel could come up with some big plays in the Super Bowl and he could be the key to unlocking the Kansas City defence.