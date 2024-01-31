The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is well and truly on. In a repeat of the 2020 extravaganza, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go toe-to-toe in Las Vegas on February 11.

Ahead of the championship showpiece, a rather familiar and controversial figure will lead the officiating crew at the Allegiant Stadium.

With that being said, he is also very experienced and will be more than equipped with the task in hand. Here at SportsLens, we take a closer look at the referee for Super Bowl 2024.

Who Is The Super Bowl Referee?

The NFL has named Bill Vinovich as the Super Bowl referee. This will be the second time in the last five years that Vinovich has been tasked with such an assignment.

Perhaps coincidentally, Vinovich had the whistle for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

On that day at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31 to 20. Is history set to repeat itself again this year?

Vinovich certainly has previous with the 49ers, and their supporters and coaching staff probably won’t be too happy with his appointment.

At Super Bowl LIV, Vinovich called an offensive pass interference on a brilliant George Kittle catch. In the same game, he and his crew didn’t flag for the Chiefs holding Nick Bosa.

Whatever happens in Las Vegas on February 11, Vinovich will be the first to admit he is hoping for a less controversial game.

All in all, this will be Vinovich’s third Super Bowl he has refereed. His first came in 2014, as the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28 to 24.

The Super Bowl officiating crew: pic.twitter.com/jvZrH19yLe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

Bill Vinovich Referee Stats

Super Bowl referee Bill Vinovich officiated his first NFL game in 2004, before temporarily retiring the position three years later due to a heart condition.

In 2012, Vinovich was given a clean bill of health and immediately returned to action. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, what are his referee stats?

For the 2023 season, Vinovich refereed a total of 17 games. He didn’t officiate a single Kansas City Chiefs fixture but did oversee one San Francisco 49ers game.

That day, the 49ers succumbed to a Christmas Day defeat to the Baltimore Ravens 33 to 19. Naturally, Kyle Shanahan’s side will be desperate to be on the winning side in front of Vinovich on February 11.

You have to go all the way back to October 2022 for the last time Vinovich refereed a Chiefs game. They got the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41 to 31.

It’s fair to say that Vinovich has been around the block and has a wealth of knowledge and experience. Although some may not agree, he is primed to be the referee for Super Bowl 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks