Chiefs Vs 49ers: How Much Will Referee Bill Vinovich Earn From Super Bowl LVIII?

Ben Horlock
From a referee’s perspective, officiating the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of their career. Naturally, it’s no easy task but an honour nonetheless.

For the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, Bill Vinovich will lead the officiating crew at the Allegiant Stadium.

It will be the third time he has refereed an NFL Championship decider. Vinovich was also in charge when the Chiefs and 49ers met at Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Ahead of this year’s extravaganza in Las Vegas on February 11, how much can Vinovich expect to earn? Let’s take a closer look.

NFL Referee Salary

In the NFL, a referee’s salary can vary depending on experience. The ‘big daddies’ who have officiated over a long period of time will earn the most.

These guys can expect to bank around $10,000 per-game. Nice work if you can get it. Typically, five or more years of service in the NFL will justify this figure.

Newbies can accumulate around $1,000 per game. Those who have officiated in the NFL between two and five years can collect approximately $3,000 per game.

Over the course of a regular NFL season, a referees base salary can range from $205,000 – $250,000. Legendary ref Walt Anderson is considered to have been the highest-earning official in history.

How Much Does A Super Bowl Referee Make?

Those who are selected by the NFL to officiate the Super Bowl are paid very handsomely. The Championship decider is one of the most watched sporting events of the year.

Therefore, it takes someone who is more than capable of handling the pressure to step up and deliver. Bill Vinovich has a wealth of experience and will take home a juicy sum.

For Super Bowl LVIII, Vinovich can expect to make $40,000 – $50,000. All eyes will be on him and any mistakes or bad calls will likely see him blasted by the media.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have the best history with Vinovich. It’ll be more than intriguing to see how ha handles himself on February 11.

 

Ben Horlock

