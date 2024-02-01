Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has thanked his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift for ‘joining the team’ ahead of his side’s upcoming Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-bound boyfriend Travis Kelce have been dominating headlines as of late, and with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now within touching distance of the Vince Lombardi Trophy – this is only being ramped up.

Whether Swift will be in attendance for next week’s championship game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers remains unknown though, with the singer-songwriter facing a race against time to make it to the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada before kickoff.

The game comes at an awkward time for the 34-year-old, as she is set to finish her ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan just the night before the clash. With no direct domestic flights from the Japanese city to Las Vegas, Swift is expected to make the 6,000 mile, 10 to 12 hour trip via private jet, so the odds of arriving in time are in her favor as things stand.

Regardless of her attendance status, Kelce, along with his brother Jason, thanked his new beau for ‘joining the team’ and becoming the latest member of the Chiefs Kingdom as he aims to become the Super Bowl champion for the third time in his career.

“Shout out to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said on the latest episode of the pair’s podcast “New Heights”.

“Shout out to Tay. Thanks for joining the team,” Travis added with a laugh.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

