NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thanks Popstar Girlfriend Taylor Swift For ‘Joining The Team’ Ahead Of Super Bowl

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has thanked his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift for ‘joining the team’ ahead of his side’s upcoming Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-bound boyfriend Travis Kelce have been dominating headlines as of late, and with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now within touching distance of the Vince Lombardi Trophy – this is only being ramped up.

Whether Swift will be in attendance for next week’s championship game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers remains unknown though, with the singer-songwriter facing a race against time to make it to the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada before kickoff.

The game comes at an awkward time for the 34-year-old, as she is set to finish her ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan just the night before the clash. With no direct domestic flights from the Japanese city to Las Vegas, Swift is expected to make the 6,000 mile, 10 to 12 hour trip via private jet, so the odds of arriving in time are in her favor as things stand.

Regardless of her attendance status, Kelce, along with his brother Jason, thanked his new beau for ‘joining the team’ and becoming the latest member of the Chiefs Kingdom as he aims to become the Super Bowl champion for the third time in his career.

“Shout out to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said on the latest episode of the pair’s podcast “New Heights”.

“Shout out to Tay. Thanks for joining the team,” Travis added with a laugh.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
usher
NFL

LATEST Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
vinovich
NFL
Chiefs Vs 49ers: How Much Will Referee Bill Vinovich Earn From Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 01 2024

From a referee’s perspective, officiating the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of their career. Naturally, it’s no easy task but an honour nonetheless. For the Kansas City Chiefs vs San…

rsz mike macdonald
NFL
Who Are The Youngest Head Coaches In The NFL Today?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 31 2024

The Seattle Seahawks finally made their move on Wednesday morning, as they announced that Mike Macdonald would be taking over the head coaching duties for the team. It ends a…

Jim Harbaugh Michigan pic 1
NFL
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh will reportedly make $16 million per year over five seasons with Los Angeles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
rsz travis kelce chiefs xmas game 1 122523 f3ffa09fa707419db9597c8c08d22199
NFL
Who Is Travis Kelce? Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend & Kansas City Chiefs Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 31 2024
Tom Brady London
NFL
NFL: Who Are The Oldest Quarterbacks To Win The Super Bowl?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 31 2024
Robert Saleh Jets pic
NFL
Is New York’s Robert Saleh heading into a season where he must make the playoffs to save his job?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
Arrow to top