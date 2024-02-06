American Football

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Gifted Atletico Madrid Shirt By Soccer Star Antione Griezmann Ahead Of Super Bowl

Author image
Ben Hunt
Sports Editor
2 min read


Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was gifted an Atletico Madrid shirt by soccer star Antione Griezmann ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, with the big game set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kelce And Griezmann

Ahead of the game, La Liga soccer star Antione Griezmann showed his support for the Kansas City Chiefs by sending an Atletico Madrid shirt to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday, players and coaches from both sides represented their teams at the Super Bowl 58 media day, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and posed an opportunity for the media to pick the brains of both teams before the big day on Sunday.

At the media day, Travis Kelce, who is dating global superstar Taylor Swift, took the opportunity to open the gift from the French soccer star.

Surprised by Griezmann’s generosity, Kelce said: “I appreciate it.

“In the squad baby, I’ll take it. It’s like Christmas man.”

The Chiefs tight end then addressed Griezmann directly, saying: “We’ll try to bring home the W for you.”

Kelce’s involvement with Taylor Swift has shone a whole new light on this year’s Super Bowl with it expected to break viewership records.

Griezmann And NFL

Antione Griezmann is well-known for being a huge fan of the NFL and regularly jets to the United States in his downtime to attend games.

Back in the summer, Griezmann appeared in a video comparing famous soccer players and managers with NFL Stars and even mentioned his new friend, Kelce.

In the video, the French forward can be seen comparing the following players.

  • Kylian Mbappe and Tyreek Hill
  • Benjamin Pavard and L’Jarius Sneed
  • Olivier Giroud and Travis Kelce
  • Ousmane Dembele and Justin Jefferson
  • Theo Hernandez and Justin Fields
  • Kingsley Coman and AJ Brown
  • Koke and Joe Burrow
  • Memphis Depay and Darren Waller
  • Diego Simeone and Andy Reid
  • Didier Deschamps and Bill Belichick
  • Harry Kane and Justin Herbert
Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben’s main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
View All Posts By Ben Hunt
