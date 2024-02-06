Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was gifted an Atletico Madrid shirt by soccer star Antione Griezmann ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, with the big game set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kelce And Griezmann

Ahead of the game, La Liga soccer star Antione Griezmann showed his support for the Kansas City Chiefs by sending an Atletico Madrid shirt to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday, players and coaches from both sides represented their teams at the Super Bowl 58 media day, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and posed an opportunity for the media to pick the brains of both teams before the big day on Sunday.

At the media day, Travis Kelce, who is dating global superstar Taylor Swift, took the opportunity to open the gift from the French soccer star.

Surprised by Griezmann’s generosity, Kelce said: “I appreciate it.

“In the squad baby, I’ll take it. It’s like Christmas man.”

The Chiefs tight end then addressed Griezmann directly, saying: “We’ll try to bring home the W for you.”

Kelce’s involvement with Taylor Swift has shone a whole new light on this year’s Super Bowl with it expected to break viewership records.

Griezmann And NFL

Antione Griezmann is well-known for being a huge fan of the NFL and regularly jets to the United States in his downtime to attend games.

Back in the summer, Griezmann appeared in a video comparing famous soccer players and managers with NFL Stars and even mentioned his new friend, Kelce.

In the video, the French forward can be seen comparing the following players.

Kylian Mbappe and Tyreek Hill

Benjamin Pavard and L’Jarius Sneed

Olivier Giroud and Travis Kelce

Ousmane Dembele and Justin Jefferson

Theo Hernandez and Justin Fields

Kingsley Coman and AJ Brown

Koke and Joe Burrow

Memphis Depay and Darren Waller

Diego Simeone and Andy Reid

Didier Deschamps and Bill Belichick

Harry Kane and Justin Herbert