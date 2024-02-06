Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraced boos from San Francisco 49ers fans during a pre-Super Bowl interview on Monday.

Kelce Responds To 49ers Boos

Kelce was present alongside rival teammates and coaches for Monday night’s Super Bowl LVIII opening night of media coverage and the event had plenty of talking points.

Speaking in front of crowds alongside San Francisco 49ers’ tight end Geroge Kittle, Kelce was heavily booed by rival fans.

In response, the Kansas City tight end paused and gazed into the crowd before saying: “Y’all are firing me up! Making me want to play right now, baby! Woo!

“I love the boos more than I love the cheers, baby.

“Keep ’em coming Niner’s gang. Keep ’em coming!”

Unsurprisingly, the boos from the 49ers fans only ramped up in an attempt to drown Kelce out as he continued with his interview.

TRAVIS KELCE WANTS YOUR BOOS pic.twitter.com/LdBPKKmuiS — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) February 6, 2024

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

Kelce has been the talk of the town ahead of this year’s Super Bowl as his involvement with global superstar WAG Taylor Swift continues to dominate headlines.

Before he was being booed by crowds at the Super Bowl LVIII opening media night, Kelce was asked whether he had learned anything from Swift which had helped him with his game on the field.

In response the 34-year-old gushed over his girlfriend’s “love for life”, saying: “That’s a great question man, I don’t know.

“She has an amazing love for life. So maybe that I just check my ego at the door and bring the right energy every single day.”

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the ‘big game’ on Sunday, February 11, with the event taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs last appeared in a Super Bowl in 2023, where they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to take the spoils.

The 49ers, on the other hand, haven’t won a Super Bowl for nearly 30 years, with their last victory coming in 1994 when they beat the Chargers 49-26.