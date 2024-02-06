NFL

Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed missed opening night of Super Bowl week due to personal reasons

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
As the 2023 season was happening, some NFL media members called this the worst team Patrick Mahomes has played with. The star talent in Kansas City is not what it was when they won their first Super Bowl. However, the Chiefs continuously prove they’re the best team in the AFC for a reason. Mahomes and the Chiefs have made the Conference Championship in six straight postseason. 

Kansas City has won it four times and is heading to their third Super Bowl in the last four seasons. Yesterday was the opening night of Super Bowl week and the media had a chance to speak to players and coaches. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Chiefs’ star CB L’Jarius Sneed was absent on Monday night. He missed due to personal reasons.

Chiefs fans should have no worries about L’Jarius Sneed’s availability for the big game this Sunday


Ian Rapoport clarified in his tweet that L’Jarius Sneed missed opening night for good news, not bad news. Chiefs superfans did some research and saw that L’Jarius Sneed was absent for the birth of his child. That was not announced publicly, but the news will certainly find its way to Las Vegas. Sneed should be joining the team again by Wednesday at the latest. Kansas City’s first practice is on Wednesday. That gives Sneed a day to fly back and get settled in with the team.

In six seasons as Kansas City’s starting QB, this is hands down the best defense Patrick Mahomes has played with. They are not the 1985 Bears but the Chiefs have been holding their own on that side of the ball. It’s gotten them to the Super Bowl once again. When the offense hasn’t been its best, the Chiefs have been able to lean on the defense in 2023. Credit is due to the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for how he’s gotten the most out of his unit.


One of the unsung heroes of Spagnuolo’s defense is CB L’Jarius Sneed. The 27-year-old has no Pro Bowl selections and has never been an All-Pro. That hasn’t stopped Sneed from reaching his true potential with Kansas City. He’s gotten better each season and is starting to become a veteran on their defense. In the clip above, you can see Sneed make a touchdown-saving play by forcing Baltimore’s Zay Flowers to fumble into the endzone. That type of effort is why the Chiefs are still the defending champs and could be the first team to go back-to-back since the ’03-’04 Patriots. Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
