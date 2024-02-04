NFL

Chiefs Injury Update: Running Back Jerick McKinnon Could Return For Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chiefs Injury Update
Chiefs Injury Update

The latest Kansas City Chiefs injury update reveals that running back Jerick McKinnon could be in line to return for Super Bowl LVIII which would be a major boost to the team. 

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Update: Jerick McKinnon Handed Super Bowl Boost

McKinnon was put on to the injured list on Christmas Eve after sustaining a groin injury, just before the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has stepped up in McKinnon’s absence, but it would be a huge plus for the Chiefs if the latter was able to feature in Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.


McKinnon has had a series of injuries this season, and has been limited to just 12 games so far. However, in those games he has recorded 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He has also picked up 121 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions.

During his time in Kansas, McKinnon has been a key player for the team’s offensive strategy, rushing for 414 yards over three seasons, catching 94 passes for 811 yards. On his day, the 31-year-old is one of the best in the NFL at what he does.

He was instrumental in Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, catching three passes for 15 yards whilst running the ball four times for 34 yards.

Despite the good news that McKinnon is back in training, it remains unknown whether the Chiefs will turn to him for the big game in Vegas next weekend. But, he is an option for Andy Reid with Isiah Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire to consider to help Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be hoping to capture a second Super Bowl in a row, and a third in the past five seasons when they take on the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Vegas.

Keep an eye out on SportsLens for the next Chiefs Injury Update.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The best NFL betting sites have priced up the Vegas clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, so see the odds below.

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +105 | San Francisco 49ers: -125
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (+1.5) -110 | 49ers (-1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Most Expensive Super Bowl Ticket
NFL

LATEST WATCH: Footage of Wynn Field Club’s $700,000 Field-Level Super Bowl Booths Goes Viral

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 04 2024
Super Bowl Touchdown Record
NFL
Can Anyone Match or Break the Touchdown Scoring Record at Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 04 2024

Jalen Hurts became the latest player to match the Super Bowl touchdown record in a single game last year – is anyone capable of breaking the 40-year-old record? What is…

GettyImages 1685795797
NFL
NFL: Could Kliff Kingsbury Situation Have Something To Do With Caleb Williams?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 03 2024

It looked as though Kliff Kingsbury was on a fast track to be named the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. Due to a breakdown in the negotiations, however,…

Christian McCaffrey's Mom
NFL
Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Says Taylor Swift is “Dead to Us” Despite Being a Self-Proclaimed ‘Swiftie’
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 03 2024
Senior Bowl pic
NFL
Where and when is the 2024 Senior Bowl? Date, location, prospects, and more
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024
Worst Super Bowls of all time
NFL
Super Letdowns: The Worst Super Bowls of All Time, Including 2019’s Bore-Fest, 1990’s Beatdown & More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 02 2024
San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
NFL
San, Fran, Thank You Ma’am: Who Are The San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top