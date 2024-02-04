The latest Kansas City Chiefs injury update reveals that running back Jerick McKinnon could be in line to return for Super Bowl LVIII which would be a major boost to the team.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Update: Jerick McKinnon Handed Super Bowl Boost

McKinnon was put on to the injured list on Christmas Eve after sustaining a groin injury, just before the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has stepped up in McKinnon’s absence, but it would be a huge plus for the Chiefs if the latter was able to feature in Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.



McKinnon has had a series of injuries this season, and has been limited to just 12 games so far. However, in those games he has recorded 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He has also picked up 121 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions.

During his time in Kansas, McKinnon has been a key player for the team’s offensive strategy, rushing for 414 yards over three seasons, catching 94 passes for 811 yards. On his day, the 31-year-old is one of the best in the NFL at what he does.

He was instrumental in Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, catching three passes for 15 yards whilst running the ball four times for 34 yards.

Despite the good news that McKinnon is back in training, it remains unknown whether the Chiefs will turn to him for the big game in Vegas next weekend. But, he is an option for Andy Reid with Isiah Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire to consider to help Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be hoping to capture a second Super Bowl in a row, and a third in the past five seasons when they take on the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Vegas.

Keep an eye out on SportsLens for the next Chiefs Injury Update.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The best NFL betting sites have priced up the Vegas clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, so see the odds below.

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +105 | San Francisco 49ers: -125

Point Spread: Chiefs (+1.5) -110 | 49ers (-1.5) -110

Total Points: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110