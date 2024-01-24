NFL

Chiefs Injury Report: Joe Thuney (pectoral strain) could miss the AFC Championship this Sunday

Zach Wolpin
For the sixth straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game. What head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahones have been able to accomplish is incredible. For the first time in six years, the Chiefs will not be hosting the AFC Championship. Instead, Kansas City will be on the road in Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. 

In their Divisional round matchup vs. Buffalo, starting LG Joe Thuney went down during the game and had to be replaced after 37 snaps. The veteran offensive lineman was not able to return to the game. Luckily, the Chiefs pulled off a 27-24 win. However, Thuney did suffer a pectoral strain and there is a chance he is not available for the AFC Championship game this Sunday. That would be a massive loss on the offensive line for Kansas City.

Will Joe Thuney be able to play this Sunday vs. the Ravens in the AFC Championship?


According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are conflicting reports on Thuney’s status for this Sunday. One source told him that the 31-year-old is unlikely to play. Another told him that Thuney is going to work extremely hard to be on the field for the AFC Championship. At this point in the week, it looked like it might truly come down to a game-time decision for the All-Pro LG. Thuney played in all seventeen games during the regular season in 2023 for the Chiefs.

His pectoral strain could not have come at a worse time. Kansas City has their most important game of the season this Sunday. Even if Thuney does play, he will not be in full health. Before his time with the Cheifs, Thuney played five seasons for the New England Patriots and won two Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. Ahead of the 2021 season, the veteran guard signed with the Chiefs. Last season, he won his third Super Bowl ring and his first with Kansas City.

Joe Thuney is going to give his all to be able to play this Sunday and the Chiefs medical staff will do everything they can. If he is unable to play, backup Nick Allegretti would likely start for Thuney. Allegretti has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and has served as a solid backup for the team. He’s played in 74 career games and has made 13 starts. The former 7th-round pick could be in a position to make his second start of the season this Sunday.

