NFL

Chiefs Injury Report: Joe Thuney and Jerick McKinnon have a slim chance to play in Super Bowl 58

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jerick McKinnon Chiefs pic
Jerick McKinnon Chiefs pic

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the Super Bowl for the second straight season. Last year, they faced the Eagles in a back-and-forth battle that saw the Chiefs winning. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates can be back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the first time since the ’03-’04 Patriots. Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers who have been hungry to get back to this moment. 

Heading into Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs are relatively healthy. However, NFL insiders are hinting at two players not being available for Kansas City on Sunday. Offensive lineman Joe Thuney is dealing with a pectoral strain and is a “longshot” to play vs. the Niners. Additionally, RB Jerick McKinnon has been dealing with a groin injury since late December. Even without Thuney and McKinnon, the Chiefs should still be able to hold their own vs. San Francisco.

Joe Thuney and Jerick McKinnon are expected to miss the Super Bowl this Sunday due to injuries


Against Buffalo in the divisional round, starting LG Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral strain and left the game after 37 snaps. The 31-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time this season. He started and played in all 17 of Kansas City’s regular season games. However, Thuney missed the AFC Championshi[ game vs. Baltimore and will likely miss the Super Bowl as well. Luckily, the Chiefs have capable backups who can fit in seamlessly.

Backup guard Nick Allegretti started for Thuney and Chiefs fans should expect to see the same in the Super Bowl. Along with Joe Thuney, backup RB Jerick McKinnon has a slim chance to play this Sunday. He’s been out since December 23 with a groin injury. McKinnon was on the IR but Kansas City opened up his 21-day practice window last Saturday. Chances are he will miss the Super Bowl. That means Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have a larger workload against San Francisco.


In Super Bowl 57, Isaiah Pacheco was Kansas City’s RB1. He carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards and one touchdown. The next closest RB after himself was Jerick McKinnon with just four carries. However, there’s a strong chance McKinnon is unavailable for the big game.  Last year, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the Super Bowl due to an ankle injury. He’s fully healthy this year and will be Pacheco’s backup for Super Bowl 58 this Sunday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jerick McKinnon Chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Chiefs Injury Report: Joe Thuney and Jerick McKinnon have a slim chance to play in Super Bowl 58

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
170205230201 50 super bowl 51 super tease
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII Tipped To Shatter Records By Making Over $500M In Revenue
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 07 2024

Super Bowl LVIII is just days away and we have looked at how much the iconic sporting event makes each year. Will 2024 break the current record in revenue? How…

NFL BETTING APPS2
NFL
Best Super Bowl Betting Apps USA 2024 – Bet On The Super Bowl Online
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 07 2024

You can join up with the best Super Bowl betting apps USA on this page ahead of Sunday’s big 49ers vs Chiefs clash. These will allow users to bet on…

Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds
NFL
Travis Kelce +240 To Have MOST Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 07 2024
Dr. Disrespect 1
NFL
Dr. DisRespect +350 To Be First Famous San Francisco 49ers Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast With BetUS
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 07 2024
brad pitt
NFL
Brad Pitt +600 To Be First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 07 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania Sports Betting
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top