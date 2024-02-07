The Kansas City Chiefs have made the Super Bowl for the second straight season. Last year, they faced the Eagles in a back-and-forth battle that saw the Chiefs winning. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates can be back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the first time since the ’03-’04 Patriots. Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers who have been hungry to get back to this moment.

Heading into Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs are relatively healthy. However, NFL insiders are hinting at two players not being available for Kansas City on Sunday. Offensive lineman Joe Thuney is dealing with a pectoral strain and is a “longshot” to play vs. the Niners. Additionally, RB Jerick McKinnon has been dealing with a groin injury since late December. Even without Thuney and McKinnon, the Chiefs should still be able to hold their own vs. San Francisco.

Against Buffalo in the divisional round, starting LG Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral strain and left the game after 37 snaps. The 31-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time this season. He started and played in all 17 of Kansas City’s regular season games. However, Thuney missed the AFC Championshi[ game vs. Baltimore and will likely miss the Super Bowl as well. Luckily, the Chiefs have capable backups who can fit in seamlessly.

Backup guard Nick Allegretti started for Thuney and Chiefs fans should expect to see the same in the Super Bowl. Along with Joe Thuney, backup RB Jerick McKinnon has a slim chance to play this Sunday. He’s been out since December 23 with a groin injury. McKinnon was on the IR but Kansas City opened up his 21-day practice window last Saturday. Chances are he will miss the Super Bowl. That means Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have a larger workload against San Francisco.

In Super Bowl 57, Isaiah Pacheco was Kansas City’s RB1. He carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards and one touchdown. The next closest RB after himself was Jerick McKinnon with just four carries. However, there’s a strong chance McKinnon is unavailable for the big game. Last year, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the Super Bowl due to an ankle injury. He’s fully healthy this year and will be Pacheco’s backup for Super Bowl 58 this Sunday.