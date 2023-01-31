Andy Reid will become the fifth coach to face their former team in the Super Bowl, and it’s been one of the biggest stories heading into the big game on Feb. 12.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Reid was asked whether facing the Eagles – and the emotional connections that come with it – makes it more challenging to prepare than if it were a different team from a different city.

“I think, when you really cut to the chase on it, they’re a really good football team and so, I think that’s where the energy goes because really when it’s kickoff, you’re playing that team.

“Your minds at making sure you have a solid game plan and that you come out and you can perform to the best of our ability. That’s where I think the major focus goes, and you try to – it doesn’t matter who you’re playing – you try to blank our all the hype that goes with the game. It’s a pretty big game for everybody, you guys included, it’s a big, big deal. It’s the Super Bowl.”

Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons, holding a 130-93-1 record, including one Super Bowl game, but never won it. He eventually left Philly in 2012, after a 4-12 campaign.

He then took over the Chiefs in 2013, and has compiled a much better record of 117-34, including a Super Bowl win and three AFC Championship titles. Kansas have missed the playoffs just once in Reid’s tenure.

