Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA Eastern Conference matchup Wednesday night between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Player Prop Betting Picks
- Nikola Vucevic Under 9.5 rebounds @ -108 with BetOnline
- Kyle Lowry Over 10.5 points @ -119 with BetOnline
- Tyler Herro over 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +129 with BetOnline
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Nikola Vucevic Under 9.5 rebounds @ -108 BetOnline
Vucevic is a terrific rebounder but averaged 9.5 boards over four games last season, and I expect him to get less than 9.5 caroms Wednesday. Miami allowed the 3rd fewest rebounds per game last season, they are healthy, and I believe they will keep the Bulls center from dominating the boards in this matchup.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Kyle Lowry Over 10.5 points @ -119 BetOnline
Lowry struggled with injuries last season but somehow scored 13.4 points per game. The Bulls don’t defend the PG position very well without Lonzo Ball and expect Lowry to be in attack mode against Chicago. Lowry is healthy, and he will cause Chicago all sorts of trouble on both ends of the floor and finish well over the oddsmakers’ total.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Tyler Herro Over 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +129 BetOnline
The reigning Sixth Man of the Year up against a defensively challenged Bulls second unit? Yes, please. Herro knocked down a career-high 39% of his triples and 2.7 triples per contest, playing mostly hurt. Chicago was the 4th worst team in the NBA defending the long ball, and I look for Herro to come out firing and exceed the total by the end of the 1st half.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Chicago Bulls
|+194
|Miami Heat
|-210