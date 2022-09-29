Countries
Home News chicago bears vs ny giants same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet

Chicago Bears vs NY Giants Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image

Updated

24 hours ago

on

Disclosure
3 min read

saquon barkley giants titans

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Chicago Bears meet the NY Giants. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $9111.57

Chicago Bears vs NY Giants, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Chicago-NY Giants game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Bears vs Giants Same Game Parlay

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bears +3.0 points -110 @ Betonline 

Both sides are 2-1-0 this season, but we’re siding with the Chicago Bears to cover the three points. The Giants mediocre offense will be missing leading WR Sterling Shepherd and that loss will be too much to handle. Bears signal-caller Justin Fields has been mediocre at best, but he’s thrown for 297 yards with more interceptions than touchdowns and faces a Giants secondary allowing 208 passing yards per contest against below average QB’s.

Some key trends for this pick;

  • Road team is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 meetings
  • Underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings

Back Bears +3 @ -110 With BetOnline

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bears ML +150  @ Betonline 

The Giants haven’t been very good in a long time, and Chicago should be able to eke out a victory against the hapless Giants.

Bears RB David Montgomery is iffy for Sunday, but RB Khalil Herbert leads the Bears in rushing with 240 yards and three TD’s. He has a tasty matchup against a Giants defense allowing  138 rushing yards while allowing less than one rushing TD this season.

Back Bears ML @ +150 With BetOnline

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Giants under 39.5 points -111 @ Betonline 

These are two, 2-1-0 sides that aren’t as good as their record. The Giants offense is sluggish but RB Saquan Barkley is probably their best offensive player, and he’s rushed for 317 yards with a pair of TD’s, but most of those yards came in week one. Barkley faces a Chicago defense allowing 157 rushing yards with one rushing TD this season. 

Giants QB Daniel Jones has been mediocre this season, throwing for 560 yards with three scoring strikes and a pair of interceptions. Jones faces a Bears defense allowing 214 yards and one TD per matchup.  

Some key trends for this pick;

  • Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Back Giants under 39.5 points @ -110 With Betonline

Chicago-NY Giants SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +150 Chicago Bears vs NY Giants Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
New York Giants -175 Chicago Bears vs NY Giants Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

