Chicago Bears vs NY Giants Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Chicago Bears meet the NY Giants. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $9111.57

Chicago Bears vs NY Giants, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Chicago-NY Giants game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Bears vs Giants Same Game Parlay

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bears +3.0 points -110 @ Betonline

Both sides are 2-1-0 this season, but we’re siding with the Chicago Bears to cover the three points. The Giants mediocre offense will be missing leading WR Sterling Shepherd and that loss will be too much to handle. Bears signal-caller Justin Fields has been mediocre at best, but he’s thrown for 297 yards with more interceptions than touchdowns and faces a Giants secondary allowing 208 passing yards per contest against below average QB’s.

Some key trends for this pick;

Road team is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 meetings

Underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings

Back Bears +3 @ -110 With BetOnline

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bears ML +150 @ Betonline

The Giants haven’t been very good in a long time, and Chicago should be able to eke out a victory against the hapless Giants.

Bears RB David Montgomery is iffy for Sunday, but RB Khalil Herbert leads the Bears in rushing with 240 yards and three TD’s. He has a tasty matchup against a Giants defense allowing 138 rushing yards while allowing less than one rushing TD this season.

Back Bears ML @ +150 With BetOnline

Chicago-NY Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Giants under 39.5 points -111 @ Betonline

These are two, 2-1-0 sides that aren’t as good as their record. The Giants offense is sluggish but RB Saquan Barkley is probably their best offensive player, and he’s rushed for 317 yards with a pair of TD’s, but most of those yards came in week one. Barkley faces a Chicago defense allowing 157 rushing yards with one rushing TD this season.

Giants QB Daniel Jones has been mediocre this season, throwing for 560 yards with three scoring strikes and a pair of interceptions. Jones faces a Bears defense allowing 214 yards and one TD per matchup.

Some key trends for this pick;

Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Back Giants under 39.5 points @ -110 With Betonline

Chicago-NY Giants SGP Parlay Odds