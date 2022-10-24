Countries
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Streams

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Streams

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Stream

Monday Night Football is almost upon us as the Bears travel east to Massachusetts to face the Patriots

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Live Stream

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Preview

This Week 7 clash happens to be an exact rematch of Super Bowl XX all the way back in the mid 80s, although these two sides are faring very differently to the dizzying heights of a Championship game.

The visitors Chicago slumped to a hugely disappointing defeat against the Commanders in Week 6, putting up just seven points despite running the ball to great effect.

Incredibly, the 2-4 Bears are second in rushing offence in the NFL (170.7 per game), but their passing game is severely lacking, ranking at the very bottom with 122.8 yards per game.

Elsewhere, New England enter this game having swept aside the Cleveland Browns in their latest fixture. They also find themselves in much better form than their stuttering early-season performances, claiming the win in their last two despite relying on third-string rookie Bailey Zappe, who is providing a healthy selection headache in the hole.

This could well be decided by passing yards given the Pats recently held the number one rushing attack, Cleveland, to 70 yards on 18 carries. The Bears are dangerous on the ground, but the Patriots enter this one as strong favourites for good reason.

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +305 jazzsports
New England Patriots -375 jazzsports

 

