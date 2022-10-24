Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Streams

Monday Night Football is almost upon us as the Bears travel east to Massachusetts to face the Patriots, and we are on hand the spotlight JazzSports who allow for seamless live streaming of NFL games, as well as offering new customers the chance to claim a superb line-up of offers.
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Live Stream
- Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
- Fill in the necessary fields to register an account.
- Transfer an initial deposit into your account wallet and you will be able to access the Bears vs Patriots live stream.
Best Bears vs Patriots Live Stream Sites
|1.
|
50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|2.
|
50% Up To $1000 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|4.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
|5.
|
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000Available In ALL US States. 18+
|Watch Live Stream
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Preview
This Week 7 clash happens to be an exact rematch of Super Bowl XX all the way back in the mid 80s, although these two sides are faring very differently to the dizzying heights of a Championship game.
The visitors Chicago slumped to a hugely disappointing defeat against the Commanders in Week 6, putting up just seven points despite running the ball to great effect.
Incredibly, the 2-4 Bears are second in rushing offence in the NFL (170.7 per game), but their passing game is severely lacking, ranking at the very bottom with 122.8 yards per game.
Business trip 💼 pic.twitter.com/1jmNdNPC55
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 23, 2022
Elsewhere, New England enter this game having swept aside the Cleveland Browns in their latest fixture. They also find themselves in much better form than their stuttering early-season performances, claiming the win in their last two despite relying on third-string rookie Bailey Zappe, who is providing a healthy selection headache in the hole.
This could well be decided by passing yards given the Pats recently held the number one rushing attack, Cleveland, to 70 yards on 18 carries. The Bears are dangerous on the ground, but the Patriots enter this one as strong favourites for good reason.
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Chicago Bears
|+305
|New England Patriots
|-375
The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes
Below we have also listed JazzSports’ leading offers including their main $1000 welcome offer as well as a whole host of bonuses ready for Monday night’s NFL action
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Description
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|JazzSports Welcome Bonus
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Reload Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|20% Reload Cash Bonus
|20% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|10% Racebook Cash Bonus
|10% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim here
|Referral Bonus
|200% up to $200
|INSIDERS
|Claim here