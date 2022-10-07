Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have an NFC North matchup on Sunday between the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- KJ Osborne over 25.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Betonline
- Dalvin Cook over 0.50 rushing TD’s @ -148 with Betonline
- Justin Jefferson over 0.50 receiving TD’s @ +105 with Betonline
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: KJ Osborne over 25.5 receiving yards -115 @ Betonline
Osborne is coming off his worst game of the season, but he usually gets four targets per contest and has eclipsed 25.5 yards once. Chicago has been tough on receivers thus far, but they can’t cover Jefferson, Thielen AND Osborne and QB Kirk Cousins will find him.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Dalvin Cook over 0.50 rushing TD’s -148 @ Betonline
Cook is the Vikings workhorse, and he’s already scored once this season and has a good chance to score Sunday against a Bears defense allowing 1.3 rushing TD’s per contest. The juice is high, but this one could hit early in this contest.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Justin Jefferson over 0.50 TD receptions +105 @ Betonline
Jefferson is the Vikings big play guy, leads the team in targets and has caught to TD passes thus far. The Chicago secondary has been stingy thus far, but they will have their hands full keeping Jefferson out of the end zone Sunday.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Chicago Bears
|+280
|Minnesota Vikings
|-350