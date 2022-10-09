Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

NFC North sees an eye-catching match-up between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Bears-Vikings same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $6423. 23 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: KJ Osborne over 25.5 receiving yards -115 @ Betonline

Osborne is coming off his worst game of the season, but he usually gets four targets per contest and has eclipsed 25.5 yards once. Chicago has been tough on receivers thus far, but they can’t cover Jefferson, Thielen AND Osborne and QB Kirk Cousins will find him.

KJ Osborne over 25.5 receiving yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Dalvin Cook over 0.50 rushing TD’s -148 @ Betonline

Cook is the Vikings workhorse, and he’s already scored once this season and has a good chance to score Sunday against a Bears defense allowing 1.3 rushing TD’s per contest. The juice is high, but this one could hit early in this contest.

Dalvin Cook over 0.50 rushing TD’s @ -143 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Justin Jefferson over 0.50 TD receptions +105 @ Betonline

Jefferson is the Vikings big play guy, leads the team in targets and has caught to TD passes thus far. The Chicago secondary has been stingy thus far, but they will have their hands full keeping Jefferson out of the end zone Sunday.

Justin Jefferson over 0.50 TD receptions @ +105 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds