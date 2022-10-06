Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks, Predictions, Best Bets & Odds For NFL Sunday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 pm ET Sunday, October 9.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Back our Bears-Vikings Best Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Pick 1: Vikings -7.5 -105 @ BetOnline

The Bears have been better than expected, but the Vikings are going to give Chicago a real smack in the nose. This isn’t the Bears and Vikings of yore, and these defenses are leaky. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has a couple more weapons at his disposal, and they will feast on the Bears secondary. This should be a sloppy NFC North showdown, and Minnesota covers the spread with a couple of points to spare.

Back Vikings -7.5 @ -105 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Pick 2: Vikings under 44 @ -102 BetOnline

Maybe I’m in the minority, but I don’t think the Bears offense is any good, and I don’t see Chicago scoring more than 10 points. I really don’t. The Bears defense is 15th in DVOA and while they’ll likely get rolled, they will get enough stops and, let’s face it, Cousins and the Vikings offense is anything but consistent. Have to play the under in this one.

Vikings under 44 @ -102 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds Pick 3: Vikings FH -4.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Minnesota plays pretty well at home and this being a divisional battle, expect the Vikings to want to crush a Bears side with a really inconsistent offense. The Vikings are 6th in second quarter scoring, facing a Bears offense averaging 1.5 points in the second quarter. 4.5 points when a team can put 10 points on the board is a good number, and the Vikings will pour it on towards the end of the half and cover the spread.

Vikings FH -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds