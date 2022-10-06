Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks, Predictions, Best Bets & Odds For NFL Sunday

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 pm ET Sunday, October 9.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
- Minnesota Vikings -7.5 @ -105 with Betonline
- Minnesota Vikings under 44 @ -102 with Betonline
- Minnesota Vikings FH -4.5 @ -110 with Betonline
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Pick 1: Vikings -7.5 -105 @ BetOnline
The Bears have been better than expected, but the Vikings are going to give Chicago a real smack in the nose. This isn’t the Bears and Vikings of yore, and these defenses are leaky. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has a couple more weapons at his disposal, and they will feast on the Bears secondary. This should be a sloppy NFC North showdown, and Minnesota covers the spread with a couple of points to spare.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Pick 2: Vikings under 44 @ -102 BetOnline
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I don’t think the Bears offense is any good, and I don’t see Chicago scoring more than 10 points. I really don’t. The Bears defense is 15th in DVOA and while they’ll likely get rolled, they will get enough stops and, let’s face it, Cousins and the Vikings offense is anything but consistent. Have to play the under in this one.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds Pick 3: Vikings FH -4.5 @ -110 BetOnline
Minnesota plays pretty well at home and this being a divisional battle, expect the Vikings to want to crush a Bears side with a really inconsistent offense. The Vikings are 6th in second quarter scoring, facing a Bears offense averaging 1.5 points in the second quarter. 4.5 points when a team can put 10 points on the board is a good number, and the Vikings will pour it on towards the end of the half and cover the spread.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Chicago Bears
|+278
|Minnesota Vikings
|-332