Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs

The Bears are looking to win just their second game of the season in week 7 of NFL action, as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears vs Raiders Picks 

  • Las Vegas Raiders To Cover (-3.0)(-110)
  • Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer (-115)
Bears vs Raiders Pick 1: Back The Raiders To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing the Las Vegas Raiders to cover the spread this weekend despite playing on the road, with the line set at 3 points in favor of the visitors.

The Bears are currently 1-5 to start the season and things look to have gone from bad to worse for Chicago this week, as Justin Fields is expected to miss this weekend’s match against the Raiders with a dislocated finger.

Las Vegas has won back to back games in the NFL and we think they can win a third in a row after beating the Packers and the Patriots in week 5 & 6.

Bears vs Raiders Pick 2: Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-115 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s clash is for Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs to score his third touchdown of the season.

Although Jacobs didn’t score last week, in the two weeks before the running back found his way into the end zone which could be an easier task this weekend against an out of sorts Bears team.

Without Fields running the Chicago offence, there is a very good chance the Raiders will see a lot of the ball and we think that Jacobs can easily score his third touchdown of the season.

Bears vs Raiders Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Chicago Bears: +140 | Las Vegas Raiders: -160
  • Point Spread: Bears (+3.0) -110 | Raiders (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 37.5 –110 | Under 37.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

