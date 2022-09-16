Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Picks, Predictions & Odds For NFL Sunday Night Football

We have an NFC North matchup between two sides trending in opposite directions. Chicago shocked the 49ers at home with a 19-10 upset over San Francisco, while Green Bay suffered through a 23-7 away loss to Minnesota.
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Betting Picks
- Bears +10 points @ -110 with Bovada
- Green Bay under 41 points @ -110 with Bovada
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Pick 1: Bears +10 points @ -110 with Bovada
Look for the Bears defense to lead the way against a shaky Packers offense clearly missing wideout Devante Adams.
Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record, and the Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite. Back Chicago to cover the spread.
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Betting Pick 2: Green Bay under 41 points @ -110 at Bovada
Neither offense has many weapons, except of course for Packers QB Aaron Rogers. The defenses are probably better than both offenses, but Chicago does have the defensive edge.
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction
Green Bay is an overwhelming favorite for an underwhelming side, but the line demonstrates how little confidence the oddsmakers have in Chicago. We agree.
The favorite is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 meetings and 1-5 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Green Bay.
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Chicago Bears
|+358
|Green Bay Packers
|-444