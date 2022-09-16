Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Picks, Predictions & Odds For NFL Sunday Night Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NFC North matchup between two sides trending in opposite directions. Chicago shocked the 49ers at home with a 19-10 upset over San Francisco, while Green Bay suffered through a 23-7 away loss to Minnesota.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Betting Picks

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Pick 1: Bears +10 points @ -110 with Bovada

Look for the Bears defense to lead the way against a shaky Packers offense clearly missing wideout Devante Adams.

Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record, and the Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite. Back Chicago to cover the spread.

Back Bears +10 points @ -103 with Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Betting Pick 2: Green Bay under 41 points @ -110 at Bovada

Neither offense has many weapons, except of course for Packers QB Aaron Rogers. The defenses are probably better than both offenses, but Chicago does have the defensive edge.

Back Packers under 41 points @ -110 with Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction

Green Bay is an overwhelming favorite for an underwhelming side, but the line demonstrates how little confidence the oddsmakers have in Chicago. We agree.

The favorite is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 meetings and 1-5 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Green Bay.

Back Packers ML @ -444 with Bovada

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds