Cheltenham play host to the welcome chasers Plymouth Argyle on 26th December 2021, Sunday.

Watch and bet on Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Preview

Cheltenham lost the match against Shrewsbury Town by a 3-1 scoreline. However, Andy Williams, Daniel Udoh, and David Davis were the main goal scorer for the match. Cheltenham Town has not won at home in the last two league games.

On the other hand, Plymouth Argyle managed to get a 1-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in their last game. Kieran Agard was the only goal scorer for the winning team.

Plymouth Argyle’s previous results demonstrate that in the previous four league games, they have not been beaten by Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Team News

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Evans; Blair, Pollock, Long, Hussey; Sercombe, Chapman; May, Crowley, Joseph; Williams

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Gillesphey, Scarr, Wilson; Jephcott, Mayor, Houghton, Camara, Garrick; Hardie, Agard

Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Plymouth: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Cheltenham: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under: 1/1

Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

We believe Cheltenham Town will have to work hard to score goals against this Plymouth Argyle team, who we believe should score at least one goal in a victory. Lastly, most football betting sites predict that Plymouth is most likely to win the match.

Prediction: Plymouth to win at 13/10

Bet on Plymouth to win at 13/10 with Bet365.

How to Watch Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle live online.

Cheltenham vs Plymouth Argyle Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.