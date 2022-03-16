Cheltenham Tips: Turners Novices’ Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The opening race on day three at the Cheltenham Festival is the Turners Novices’ Chase (1:30) where we get a chance to see some of the staying chase stars of the future – just the four runners, but still a ‘must-see’ contest with Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs likely to be fighting this one out.



Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Turners Novices’ Chase Best Bet

Looks a match-up between two Festival winners from last season – Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs. Bob Olinger landed the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in great fashion while Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.

Both have made the leap over to fences well and are both unbeaten from their opening two races over the bigger obstacles.

It’s going to be a fascinating match-up that might come down to a small margin or quick decision, but GALOPIN DES CHAMPS gets the verdict after his impressive win at Leopardstown last time out in the Grade One Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase.

Back Galopin Des Champs @ Evs with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Turners Novices’ Chase Best Outsider

Just four runners so not really an each-way race as you’ll need to find the winner. But if there are bookmakers offering better terms, then the Willie Mullins-trained EL BARRA might be worth a small interest.

Has a bit to find with the main two in the market but was a nice winner at Limerick just four days ago so comes here in form and prior to that ran the useful Blue Lord to 5 1/2 lenghts at Fairyhourse in December.

Back El Barra @ 12/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

More Cheltenham Festival Betting Tips

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Tips

Arkle Chase Free Tips

Ultima Handicap Chase Free Tips

Champion Hurdle Free Tips

Mares’ Hurdle Free Tips

Boodles Juvenile Hurdle Free Tips

National Hunt Chase Free Tips

Champion Hurdle Trends

Cheltenham NAP of the Day

Cheltenham Day One Tips

Cheltenham Placepot Tips

Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips

Cheltenham Banker and Blowouts Day One Tips

Cheltenham FREE BETS

Best Turners Novices’ Chase Free Bets and Offers