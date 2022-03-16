Cheltenham Tips: Turners Novices’ Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The opening race on day three at the Cheltenham Festival is the Turners Novices’ Chase (1:30) where we get a chance to see some of the staying chase stars of the future – just the four runners, but still a ‘must-see’ contest with Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs likely to be fighting this one out.
Turners Novices’ Chase Best Bet
Looks a match-up between two Festival winners from last season – Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs. Bob Olinger landed the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in great fashion while Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.
Both have made the leap over to fences well and are both unbeaten from their opening two races over the bigger obstacles.
It’s going to be a fascinating match-up that might come down to a small margin or quick decision, but GALOPIN DES CHAMPS gets the verdict after his impressive win at Leopardstown last time out in the Grade One Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase.
Back Galopin Des Champs @ Evs with BetUK
Turners Novices’ Chase Best Outsider
Just four runners so not really an each-way race as you’ll need to find the winner. But if there are bookmakers offering better terms, then the Willie Mullins-trained EL BARRA might be worth a small interest.
Has a bit to find with the main two in the market but was a nice winner at Limerick just four days ago so comes here in form and prior to that ran the useful Blue Lord to 5 1/2 lenghts at Fairyhourse in December.
Back El Barra @ 12/1 with BetUK
