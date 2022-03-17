Cheltenham Tips: JCB Triumph Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The opening race of the afternoon on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 1 action. The JCB Triumph Hurdle takes place over 2m179y and has 12 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for JCB Triumph Hurdle

Pied Piper @ 3/1 with Spread Ex

This mightily impressive 4-year-old has taken to life as a hurdler like a duck to water, having won both his races over the jumps so far.

Pied Piper won around Cheltenham in January over the same distance in the Triumph Hurdle Trial, winning by almost ten lengths in the end with relative ease. His maiden victory over hurdles came at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, when he beat today’s favourite, Vauban, by half a length.

He also seems to keep on well when asked to and seems to have plenty in the tank. Jack Kennedy takes to the saddle for Gordon Elliott and will be hopeful of getting off to the best possible start on the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

A very backable price of 3/1 with Spread Ex in a race that may suit a horse who likes the heavy ground with rain predicted for the next day or two. Pied Piper has won on heavy ground before, as well as good/soft ground.

JCB Triumph Hurdle each-way bet

Doctor Parnassus @ 16/1 with Spread Ex



Like Pied Piper, Doctor Parnassus has won on his two hurdling starts. One at Ascot in January, with an impressive win at Taunton last month too.

This is a big step up for him, from lesser races up to a Grade 1. However, Dan Skelton is a fantastic trainer and will have his 4-year-old ready for this challenge over 16 furlongs. He is officially rated at 131 after just two hurdle races, and a good performance here will give him a higher rating if he decides to go to Aintree in April as well.

Doctor Parnassus should have plenty of pace, winning over both 15.5 furlongs and over 2m3m as well. Harry Skelton will give him a great ride and will hopefully finish in the places.

Although we don’t necessarily think he has enough to win here, with several quality horses to contend with, we do believe he has a chance to get some each-way money for punters looking for some value. A great price at 16/1 with Spread Ex and should go well for the Skelton stable.

JCB Triumph Hurdle Free Bets