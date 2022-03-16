Cheltenham Tips: Stayers’ Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The fourth race of the afternoon on St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival sees some magnificent Grade 1 action. The Stayers’ Hurdle takes place over 2m7f213y and has ten horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Stayers’ Hurdle

Paisley Park @ 13/2 with Spread Ex

After what could perhaps be seen as indifferent form for the last two or so years, Paisley Park for Emma Lavelle looks to have found his gallop again. He has struggled on his last two visits to the Cheltenham Festival, so will be aiming to put that right this time around with Aidan Coleman on the saddle.

The 10-year-old is coming in after an impressive win around the same course in January, beating the likes of Champ, Lisnagar Oscar and McFabulous. Both Lisnagar Oscar and Champ are in this race again, so Paisley Park will be confident of being able to beat the pair of them again this time around.

A brilliant stayer with serious pace when on form and Andrew Gemmell will be hopeful of picking up a huge win for his beloved horse at a really good price too.

Here at Sportlens we think it Paisley Park will perform well and somewhere near his best and has every chance in this Grade 1 Stayers’ Hurdle. Still a backable price of 13/2 with Spread Ex.

Stayers’ Hurdle each-way bet

Song For Someone @ 50/1 with Spread Ex

Coming in with some impressive form in races with decent company, Song For Someone is an eye-catching outsider at a huge price of 50/1 with Spread Ex. In his last eleven hurdles races, this 7-year-old has won on four occassions, with five second or third place finishes as well.

Came second here in December around the Cheltenham track to Guard Your Dreams, so some good form around a course he is now very familiar with. Seems to keep on well when asked for more and looks to have a bit of pace about him as well. Staying on will be mightily important for him, which he seems to do well too.

Nico De Boinville takes to the saddle for Tom Symonds, looking to get his third win of the Festival already, having won twice yesterday with Marie’s Rock and Constitution Hill. A huge price and worth a small stake in our opinion.

Here at Sportslens we think Song For Someone has every chance of coming up with a great run and claiming us some each-way money.

