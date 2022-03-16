Cheltenham Tips: Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The second to last race on the third day at the Cheltenham Festival is the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and with trainer Willie Mullins having won five of the last six runnings of this race, anything he runs should be respected.
Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Best Bet
Willie Mullins has a great record in this race – he’s won all bar last year’s renewal (5 of last 6). He’s got several good chances again, but his Dinoblue has been popular in the race for a while after winning easliy at Clonmel on debut at the start of January.
The vibes since have been strong and looks another potential star for this powerful yard.
Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Best Outsider
Love Envoi is yet to lose a race. She’s won all five starts, with the last four over hurdles so is one of the more experienced runners in the race.
Trained by Harry Fry and we know she stays further than this 2m 1f trip having won over 2m4f last time out – expect connections to make full use of that proven stamina.
