Cheltenham Tips: Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The second to last race on the third day at the Cheltenham Festival is the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and with trainer Willie Mullins having won five of the last six runnings of this race, anything he runs should be respected.



641 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £10 with promo code: CHEL22 • The offer valid until Monday 23:59:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 on horse racing • Min odds 1/2 • £10 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus credited upon qualifying bet placement • £30 in Free Bets for the Cheltenham Festival split across three days during the event, log in required to receive £10 per day • Free Bets are valid for 3 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 60 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods & countries & Full T&C’s apply.

Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Best Bet

Willie Mullins has a great record in this race – he’s won all bar last year’s renewal (5 of last 6). He’s got several good chances again, but his Dinoblue has been popular in the race for a while after winning easliy at Clonmel on debut at the start of January.

The vibes since have been strong and looks another potential star for this powerful yard.

343 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £10 with promo code: CHEL22 • The offer valid until Monday 23:59:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 on horse racing • Min odds 1/2 • £10 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus credited upon qualifying bet placement • £30 in Free Bets for the Cheltenham Festival split across three days during the event, log in required to receive £10 per day • Free Bets are valid for 3 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 60 days • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods & countries & Full T&C’s apply.

Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Best Outsider

Love Envoi is yet to lose a race. She’s won all five starts, with the last four over hurdles so is one of the more experienced runners in the race.

Trained by Harry Fry and we know she stays further than this 2m 1f trip having won over 2m4f last time out – expect connections to make full use of that proven stamina.

Back Love Envoi @ 12/1 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

More Cheltenham Festival Betting Tips

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Tips

Arkle Chase Free Tips

Ultima Handicap Chase Free Tips

Champion Hurdle Free Tips

Mares’ Hurdle Free Tips

Boodles Juvenile Hurdle Free Tips

National Hunt Chase Free Tips

Champion Hurdle Trends

Cheltenham NAP of the Day

Cheltenham Day One Tips

Cheltenham Placepot Tips

Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips

Cheltenham Banker and Blowouts Day One Tips

Cheltenham FREE BETS

Best Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Free Bets and Offers