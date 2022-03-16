Cheltenham Tips: Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle Predictions and Best Bets

The super competitive Pertemps Network Final Handicap (2:10) is the second race on the third day at the Cheltenham Festival and with trainer Gordon Elliott winning three of the last four runnings, then anything he runs should be respected.
Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle Best Bet
Trained by Fergal O’Brien Alaphilippe looks well handicapped off a mark of 138 and carrying just 10-8 here. Should be much sharper for a return run at Warwick after 302-days off and has Festival experience too after a fine 5th in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle here last season.
Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle Best Outsider
BALLYANDY won the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2016 and has been a regular here in various races ever since.
He’ll be having his 39th career run and despite his advanceing years (11) has found a new lease of life recently – winning his last two. The form of his win at Fakenham (2 runs) back has since been franked with the second winning at Plumpton on Monday and the useful Finn Lambert continues in the saddle to take off a handy 10lbs.
Back Ballyandy @ 15/1 with BetUK
