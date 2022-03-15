Cheltenham Tips: Grand Annual Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The penultimate race on the second day (Weds 16th March) at the Cheltenham Festival is the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (4:50) – a prize trainer Paul Nicholls has won twice in the last six runnings.
Grand Annual Handicap Chase Best Bet
Amarillo Sky was very impressive last time out when winning by 10 lengths at Newbury. The handicapper reacted by raising him 8lbs so more on his plate here, but still gets in here with just 10st 13lbs in racing weight.
9 of the last 11 winners were also rated between 138 and 147, so with 143 this Colin Tizzard runner ticks this key trend too.
Grand Annual Handicap Chase Best Outsider
Dancing On My Own hit the deck last time at Punchestown but that was only his third run over fences and looks the sort to be more competitive now into a handicap chase for the first time.
He also beat Buddy Rich – one of the favourites here – at Killarney last October so it’s clear there is potential over the bigger obstacles, while the first time tongue tie is also on today.
Note: Odds are subject to change
