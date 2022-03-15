Cheltenham Tips: Coral Cup Predictions and Best Bets

The third race of the afternoon on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 3 action in the form of the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. The race takes place over 2m5f and has 28 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Best Bet for Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Unexpected Party @ 9/1 with BetUK

Coming to the Festival in some impressive form, Unexpected Party looks to get the Skelton’s an impressive win here in the Coral Cup.

Has won two of his last four races over hurdles, including an impressive win last time out at scot in January. He has also ran on this track before, finishing second in November 2021 in a Handicap Hurdle over the same trip as what this race will be.

In such an open race, we think Unexpected Party has every chance of giving Dan and Harry Skelton another Cheltenham Festival victory. Rated at 142, this 7-year-old seems to be going from strength to strength and a good showing this time around at Cheltenham will come as no surprise if he is to give it a good go.

We think that a generous price of 9/1 with BetUK is very eye-catching and think it is definitely worth a punt on Unexpected Party in a race where you could make a case for for 10-15 different horses.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle each-way bet

Grand Roi @ 16/1 with BetUK

Davy Russell takes to the saddle for Gordon Elliott on Grand Roi in this highly competitive 28 horse race in the form of the Coral Cup.

Rated at 149, this 6-year-old ran in the same race in last year’s showing of the festival, and massively underperformed as the favourite. However, we think that was one off and we can see Grand Roi putting that wrong right here with a good run up the famous Cheltenham hill this time around.

Should he jump well and not get too keen early on, we think he has a great chance of getting in the places. With 28 runners and riders, picking a definite winner is more difficult but we do believe Grand Roi does have class and will give a good showing this year for the Bective Stud owners.