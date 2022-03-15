Cheltenham Tips: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The second race of the afternoon on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 1 action. The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase takes place over 3m80y and has 11 horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.
Best Bet for Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
L’Homme Presse @ 7/2 with 888Sport
L’Homme Presse for Venetia Williams looks to be one of her strongest winning chances at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Charlie Deutsch is handed the reigns having been on the saddle for his last four outings, in which he won them all.
These four wins all come in chases, meaning L’Homme Presse has a 100% win rate over the fences. We think he has a great chance of making it five from five, and is rightly one of the main betting players with the bookmakers.
One of those four wins did in fact come at Cheltenham racecourse, back in January in a Grade 2 Novices’ Chase in which this horse won by ten length. It is clear to see he has what it takes to win and will most certainly be a major player in this the second race of Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
We think he has what it takes to beat the favourite, Bravemansgame, and at a price of 7/2 with 888Sport we think that is a great bet for you.
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase each-way bet
Farouk D’alene @ 20/1 with 888Sport
One of two runners in this race for trainer Gordon Elliott, and we think Farouk D’alene could bring in some each-way money for punters.
Since stepping up to chasing after a couple of hurdle races in 2020, he has won two of four over the larger fences. Both of those wins came at Navan, the latest in a Grade 2 Chase over 3 miles, a similar distance to this race.
Although it is a step up in Grade for this 7-year-old, we think he could go relatively well and perhaps finish within the places to pay out some each-way money for punters looking for an outsider.
The good to soft ground shouldn’t be too much of an issue, however he does seem to prefer the heavier turn. But at a price of 20/1 with 888Sport, we think there is some value there for those punters looking an each-way bet.
